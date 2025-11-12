Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Full Newsom to Mock Trump

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Donald Trump for abandoning his “America First” agenda while using his own words against him.

In a scathing X post on Wednesday, Greene took a page from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s playbook—who has been ruthlessly mocking the president’s unhinged social media style for months—to blast Trump’s suggestion that H-1Bs visas are needed because there are not enough skilled workers in the U.S.

“I believe in the American people. I am one of you. I believe you are good, talented, creative, intelligent, hard-working, and want to achieve. I am solidly against you being replaced by foreign labor, like with H-1Bs,” Greene posted on her personal X account Wednesday. “I am solidly against allowing foreign students into our colleges and universities—like 600,000 Chinese students—just to financially prop them up.”

While replying to her own post using her congressional account, Greene added: “My way IS the American way!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming more critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

The sign-off Greene used is seemingly a direct nod to how Trump frequently ends his Truth Social posts. Trump even uses the phrase in formal announcements or documents, including his letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog urging a pardon for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for corruption.

Newsom, long touted as a potential Democratic 2028 hopeful, has been mimicking Trump’s bizarre AI-generated image reposting and all-caps writing style to highlight its absurdity, often signing off with his own “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”

Greene, who has become increasingly critical of the president in a surprising heel turn against the GOP, appears to be employing a similar tactic in her ongoing attacks against Trump and Republican leadership.

The MAGA civil war has seen Greene condemn Trump on issues such as the economy, the record-breaking government shutdown, and the Jeffrey Epstein files saga.

An example of Gavin Newsom’s office mocking Donald Trump’s rhetoric and posting style. X/Governor Newsom Press Office

The Georgia congresswoman’s latest criticism centers on Trump’s defense of the H-1B skilled worker visa program, during which he argued that the U.S. does not produce enough talented workers to fill certain roles domestically.

When Fox News host Laura Ingraham pushed back during an interview broadcast Tuesday night, saying “we have plenty of talent,” Trump dismissed the suggestion.

“No you don’t, no you don’t,” Trump said while shaking his head. “You don’t have certain talents and people have to learn. You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, I’m going to put you into a factory where we’re going to make missiles.”

Greene has also criticized Trump for focusing too much on foreign policy during his second term rather than addressing domestic issues such as the cost-of-living crisis.

When Trump was pressed for a response to those criticisms by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday, the president suggested Greene had “lost her way” and is now “catering” to Democrats.