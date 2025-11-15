MTG Compares Herself to Epstein ‘Cabal’ Victim After Trump Attacks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likened Donald Trump’s treatment of her to the silencing of Jeffrey Epstein victims following the fallout from their public feud.

“I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel,” the congresswoman wrote on X Saturday.

Greene’s statement came after Trump turned against her Friday night, branding her a “lunatic” and calling for an end of her political career in a series of Truth Social posts that continued into Saturday.

Donald Trump waged war against MTG in a series of Truth Social posts beginning Friday night. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to her comparison to an Epstein victim, Greene‘s post suggested that Trump’s campaign against her had become a threat for her safety.

“I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected,” she wrote.

“Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now,” Greene continued. “This time by the President of the United States.”

Later in her post, Greene again called out Trump for turning his MAGA followers against her.

She wrote in part: “...His aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone.”

Just hours earlier, the congresswoman stated that her calls for the Epstein files to be released were what “sent [Trump] over the edge,” sharing texts she’d sent to him and his assistant Natalie Harp just before his first anti MTG-post of the night.

Across several other posts, the president also smeared Greene with new nicknames, including “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene” and “‘Wacky’ Marjorie.’”

Greene implied that she understood the silencing of Epstein victims, saying that threats against her were being 'fueled and egged on' by Trump. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

In one Truth Social rant, he taunted: “Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left...”

Greene has long been a vocal advocate of releasing the Epstein files and supporting the victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, and she’s not alone in her party. On Wednesday, the House received the final signature needed to force a vote on releasing the files.