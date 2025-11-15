Bill Maher Roasts Megyn Kelly For Splitting Hairs on Epstein

On Friday, Bill Maher tore into Megyn Kelly’s latest take on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The host of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher first quoted some of the released emails Jeffrey Epstein emails. “Here are some of the lines we heard from this week,” Maher started. “...’I’m the one able to take him down. The that hasn’t barked is Trump. I know how dirty Donald is.’”

Maher paused for effect, before adding: “I mean, it’s like from a Sherlock Holmes book.” Then, he addressed Kelly’s statements about the disgraced financier.

“When Megyn Kelly said this week, ‘Well, Epstein wasn’t technically a pedophile,’ because they were like 15 instead of five,” Maher said. “When that’s where your defenders are going: Let’s be easy on the pedophiles and not to cast dispersions on people who go out with 15-year-olds?”

Maher’s comments were met with laughs by his guests, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria and podcaster Josh Barro.

The former Fox News host said on a Monday segment of The Megyn Kelly Show that an insider on the Epstein case told her that the disgraced financier was “not a pedophile.”

“I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything,” Kelly said. “And this person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile.”

She continued, “This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

Maher was temporarily at a loss for words as he ended his summary of Kelly’s comments. “I...I don’t know,” Maher said. “I feel like this... the people who [Trump] had in... He brought in Lauren Boebert to the Situation Room. Because they’ve got a situation.”

“...It’s [Boebert], Nancy Mace—who’s been here before, and Nancy Mace is a victim of sexual abuse—and Marjorie Taylor Greene,“ Maher continued. ”Three of his biggest fans politically. But, women. They understand about this stuff, like we can never. And they do not want to give [the Epstein investigation] up.”

Maher wasn’t the only talk show host to rip into Kelly’s comments this week.

“How the hell was Megyn Kelly ever an attorney?” The Daily Show’s Josh Johnson asked on Thursday.

“Your honor, my client only engaged in diet pedophilia,” he joked. “Ma’am, everyone knows there’s a big difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old. But everyone also knows there is never a good reason to be talking about that difference.”

Maher added on his show that between Trump set to get “part of the blame” for the shutdown, threatening SNAP benefits, and the release of more Epstein files, the president was having a tough week.

“This was the single worst week for the president and his administration,” Maher said. “He looked like he didn’t care to a lot of people whether they ate or not.”

Zakaria further suggested that the new Epstein trove could potentially shift the MAGA base against Trump.