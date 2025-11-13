Megyn Kelly Eviscerated Over Epstein Remark: ‘This is Career Ending’

Megyn Kelly has been eviscerated for suggesting Jeffrey Epstein was not an “actual pedophile” because he preyed on “barely legal” 15-year-olds, not elementary-aged kids.

Kelly made the bizarre assertion after claiming she has a source who does not believe Epstein was a pedophile at all, apparently. However, Kelly’s definition of pedophilia appears to deviate from what most Americans understand the word to mean.

“I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything,” Kelly said Monday. “And this person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile.”

Megyn Kelly’s guest, Batya Ungar-Sargon, remained stone-faced during the bizarre rant, but did not push back. The Megyn Kelly Show

She continued, “This is this person’s view, who was there for a lot of this, but that he was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds. But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

The age of consent in Florida, where many of Epstein’s victims say they were raped, is 18.

Haley Robson, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, could not hold back her tears while speaking in a press conference that called for the declassification of the Epstein files. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Activist Shannon Watts said of Kelly’s remarks, “Megyn Kelly trying to convince her listeners that sex trafficking girls is less offensive if they’ve gone through puberty.”

She added in a second post, “Kelly is using her platform and power to portray Epstein and Trump as horny men, as opposed to sexual predators or pedophiles.”

Kelly, 54, herself the mother of a 14-year-old girl, doubled down on her take later in the show.

She claimed that she viewed Epstein as an “actual” pedophile only after Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that he had possessed thousands of videos with child sexual abuse material earlier this year.

“For the first time, I thought, oh, no, he was an actual pedophile,” she said. “I don’t know whether it’s true. I have to be honest, I don’t really trust Pam Bondi’s word on the Epstein matters anymore.”

She continued, ”You can say that’s a distinction without a difference. I think there is a difference. There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?”

President Donald Trump’s association with Jeffrey Epstein has become perhaps the defining issue of his second term—no matter how much he begs his supporters to forget about it. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Kelly faced intense backlash Thursday after her segment—nearly buried by a jam-packed news cycle centered around Epstein’s email dump, which included him claiming that President Donald Trump “knew about the girls”—went viral.

Criticisms of the host have been among the harshest she has faced since 2018, when her NBC show was abruptly canceled after she defended blackface live on air.

“Megyn Kelly sounds like a groomer,” said one poster.

Adam Parkhomenko, a Democratic strategist, wrote, “So Megyn Kelly is fine with pedophiles now? It’s fine to rape 15 year olds? It’s not just Trump and Epstein we’re learning about.”

This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly. 15 year olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50 year old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever. https://t.co/Y0JCfhoPfu — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) November 13, 2025

Another Dem strategist, Ally Sammarco, estimates that Kelly’s latest segment may ultimately be among her last. Her take quickly racked up thousands of likes.

“This is career-ending for Megyn Kelly,” Sammarco said. “Fifteen-year-olds are CHILDREN. They can’t drive. They can’t see rated R movies. But disgusting 50-year-old men should be allowed to rape them? Goodbye. Forever.”