Bill Maher Blasts Trump’s Desperate Epstein Distraction Tactics

Bill Maher has offered a word of advice to President Donald Trump following renewed interest in the Jeffrey Epstein files as the U.S. government resumes normal operations following America’s longest-ever shutdown.

The comedian advised Trump that he ought to have been more careful in destroying evidence tying him to the late sex trafficker, given that Trump reportedly “knew about the girls,” according to newly released documents.

“See, this is why Hillary destroyed her server with a hammer,” Maher quipped. “OK? Sometimes you’ve just got to go to the hammer, people. The hammer!”

Bill Maher on "Real Time with Bill Maher" Friday, Nov. 11th. HBO

Maher dedicated most of his opening monologue during Friday’s episode of Real Time to the idea that, with the government shutdown now behind us, lawmakers can get back to the real business of government: “reading a dead pervert’s emails.”

“One of the emails apparently says that Trump ‘knew about the girls,’” Maher said.

The 69-year-old political commentator referenced the fresh batch of seized communications between Jeffrey Epstein, his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and author and Daily Beast podcast host Michael Wolff, which were released by House Democrats on Wednesday.

Trump is discussed hundreds of times in their communications, with Epstein describing him as “the dog that hasn’t barked.” He also told Wolff that Trump “spent hours at my house” with one of his sex-trafficking victims and described the current president as “evil beyond belief.”

“Simple explanation,” Maher said about Trump’s multi-hour encounter. “It took her that long to explain to him that it’s the consumers who pay the price for the tarrifs.”

Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of a sex-trafficking ring run by Epstein, despite reportedly being close friends for more than a decade.

On Wednesday, the White House said that the latest release of documents proves Trump “did nothing wrong.”

“OK, so now we have this ridiculous back and forth... between the parties who say that Trump is either guilty of this or not guilty of this,” Maher added.

An aide working for Hillary Clinton was found to have smashed two of her Blackberry phones with a hammer, according to a 2016 FBI investigation into the then-presidential candidate’s use of a private email server.

Donald Trump has denied ever being involved or even knowing about Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crimes. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“People who have nothing to hide don’t smash phones with hammers,” Trump said at the time. He was later indicted on charges relating to keeping classified documents after he left office and lying to officials trying to recover them.

Trump has long been trying to downplay his own association with Epstein, who died in his prison cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial. The details of the president’s friendship with the late sex offender have dogged much of his second term in office. Trump, meanwhile, has reportedly instructed his Department of Justice to look into former President Bill Clinton’s association with Epstein.