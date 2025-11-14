‘Daily Show’ Rips Megyn Kelly’s Bonkers Epstein Defense

The Daily Show‘s Josh Johnson was disturbed by Megyn Kelly’s attempt to downplay the severity of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Johnson showed a clip of Kelly arguing on her podcast Thursday that Epstein was “not a pedophile” because “he liked 15-year-old girls. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into, like, eight-year-olds.”

Megyn Kelly’s guest, Batya Ungar-Sargon, remained stone-faced during the bizarre rant, but did not push back. The Megyn Kelly Show

“How the hell was Megyn Kelly ever an attorney?” Johnson asked.

The recurring Daily Show host joked further, “Your honor, my client only engaged in diet pedophilia."

Johnson told Kelly, “Ma’am, everyone knows there’s a big difference between a 15-year-old and a five-year-old. But everyone also knows there is never a good reason to be talking about that difference.”

Johnson covered some of the other revelations from the Epstein emails that were released on Wednesday.

He showed viewers an email where Epstein described an incident where Trump was so distracted by the young women at Epstein’s home that he crashed nose-first into a glass door.

“There is no way this dude is Looney Tunes-level horny, right?” Johnson said. “You know, there’s normal level perv and then there’s Kool-Aid man level perv.”

Johnson added, “And look, I’m not saying Trump has a micropenis, but it’s weird he got all horned up and his nose hit the glass first."

Johnson also showed the emails where Epstein wrote that Trump was “evil,” a “maniac,” and someone with signs of “early dementia.”

The email sent by Jeffrey Epstein to then-New York Times reporter Landon Thomas Jr., in which he described him as "evil beyond belief," "mad," and "nuts." House Oversight Committee

“This is one of the many reasons being friends with a pedophile is a lose-lose situation,” Johnson said.

“Because as a character witness, if they’re like, ‘This guy’s disgusting and I’m a pedophile,’ that’s bad. But on the flip side, if they’re like, ‘Yeah, I know him, he’s a pretty good hang,’ that’s also horrible,” he said.