Leavitt Melts Down Over Leaked Emails From ‘Creep’ Epstein

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has accused Democrats of trying to smear Donald Trump over Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, saying that the president even kicked out the sex offender from his club for being “creepy” to young girls.

Responding to bombshell new emails suggesting that Trump knew more about Epstein’s conduct than he has previously acknowledged, Leavitt also doubled down by branding the controversy a “hoax” designed to distract from the president’s achievements.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and “couldn’t have been friendlier” to her in their limited interactions,” Leavitt said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre. These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

The comments came shortly after emails released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee revealed that Trump “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with one of his victims, who Leavitt and Republicans have now identified as Guiffre.

The documents also show that Epstein explicitly stated that Trump “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop”—a reference to Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who recruited victims as part of his sex trafficking operation. Guiffre, born Virginia Roberts, was one of the people Maxwell recruited.

Before she died by suicide earlier this year, Giuffre had said that Maxwell hired her as a masseuse for Epstein after meeting her at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, where she worked as a 16-year-old locker room attendant at the resort spa.

Maxwell, a British socialite who preyed on vulnerable girls, offered Guiffre a job interview to be a private, traveling masseuse for Epstein.

But the depraved couple soon made her their sex slave, pressuring her into gratifying not only the disgraced financier but also his friends and associates.

Trump and Epstein were once very good friends. Epstein died in 2019 while in jail on charges of sex trafficking minors. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

As the firestorm surrounding the Epstein files escalated this year, Trump acknowledged in July that he knew Giuffre from Mar-a-Lago and lamented how Epstein “stole her” from him.

But he has consistently described the Epstein saga as a “hoax” and denied knowing about any of the sex predator’s crimes, or those of Maxwell’s.

Earlier this year, as the MAGA world demanded answers, Trump also lashed out at supporters as “weaklings” for wanting to pursue the issue.

“My PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bulls--t,’ hook, line, and sinker,” he said in an extraordinary Truth Social rant in July.

“They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years”.

The president did not receive or send any of the messages in the emails that were made public on Wednesday, after being handed to the Oversight committee from Epstein’s estate.

Nor has he been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, who died in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019, or of Maxwell, who is currently three years into a 20-year sentence.

But the documents are certain to exacerbate tensions about the administration’s handling of the Epstein files and the decision by Trump’s Department of Justice to renege on a pledge to fully release them.

House Oversight Committee ranking member Robert Garcia said the emails formed part of about 23,000 documents they received from Epstein’s estate in the last few days, and more would be released later today.

One of the first orders of business when the House resumes on Wednesday will also be to swear in Arizona Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva, who is expected to become the final signatory on a measure to force a vote on the release of the Epstein files.