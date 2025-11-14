Gavin Newsom Goes on Savage Posting Spree Over Trump’s Epstein Ties

California Governor Gavin Newsom has found yet another angle from which to attack President Donald Trump following the release of 20,000 pages of email correspondence belonging to Jeffrey Epstein.

Amid the many revelations contained in the emails was a message in which Epstein explicitly stated that Trump, who had “spent hours” at Epstein’s home with one of his victims, “knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Seizing on the news and seeing an opportunity to attack his favorite nemesis once again, Newsom’s press office posted a photo to X featuring a twist on Trump’s renovations to the West Wing colonnade. Gone is Trump’s gaudy ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ signage; in its place are the words ‘I am a pedo.’

WOW, new signage! pic.twitter.com/W9qEDsjQBe — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 13, 2025

The president neither received nor sent any of the messages contained within the latest document dump. He has also not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

A second post features an AI-generated image of cartoon versions of Trump and Epstein on an island, dubbing them the “Island Boys.”

In a third post, Newsom took a swipe at Trump’s claim that he didn’t really know Epstein while dismissing the DOJ’s lawsuit against California’s Proposition 50, the redistricting plan Californians voted for on Nov. 4.

“When Trump’s hand-picked hacks at DOJ can’t tell California from North Carolina, you know the lawsuit is about as credible as Trump’s ‘I don’t know Epstein’ line,” Newsom wrote. California’s lower house is known as the California State Assembly, not General.

When Trump’s hand-picked hacks at DOJ can’t tell California from North Carolina, you know the lawsuit is about as credible as Trump’s “I don’t know Epstein” line. https://t.co/s4YzcR4pnM — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 14, 2025

Newsom had previously responded to the news that Trump knew about Epstein’s conduct with a query for Vice President JD Vance posted to X, attaching a screenshot of The New York Times’ article on the subject and adding, “Color me shocked. Any comment, @JDVance?”

He also called out several MAGA influencers for their hypocrisy, posting a photo of a group of Trump supporters holding binders containing some of the Epstein files.

“Anyone check on these ’influencers‘ this morning?” Newsom wrote on X. “Pretty big day for the ‘issue’ they’re most passionate about.”

Anyone check on these “influencers” this morning?



Pretty big day for the “issue” they’re most passionate about.https://t.co/GtA7YuRcqh pic.twitter.com/pdo0v9Lovi — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

Trump and Epstein were friends for over a decade during the 1990s and 2000s, with Epstein telling Trump biographer Michael Wolff, “I was Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.”

Their friendship had soured by Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, with Epstein writing in one 2017 email that there was “not one decent cell in [Trump’s] body.”