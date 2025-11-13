MAGA Manosphere Threatened Into Silence by White House Over Epstein Saga

The conservative influencers who helped ignite a MAGA revolt over the “Epstein Files” have gone quiet after a massive trove of emails from the late sex offender dropped this week—and apparently, it’s not by choice.

Some of the biggest names in the manosphere have been forced to downplay the Epstein emails that name President Trump after the president’s staffers threatened to yank their access and shun them from MAGA, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Zeteo.

“Well this sucks,” one conservative influencer close to the Trump White House told the outlet on Wednesday after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee unloaded another tranche of documents related to the late pedophile.

Trump's once-close pal Epstein has become a defining aspect of his second term. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The latest release centered on emails that mention Trump several times, including one instance where Epstein tells his former girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that the now-president “knew about the girls.”

It also came after Trump officials and MAGA activists alike believed the Epstein saga had deflated from its high point over the summer, after Trump went back on his campaign promise to “release the Epstein files” amid swirling rumors of a major cover-up involving Epstein and his wealthy, well-known associates.

“Nobody but MSNBC cares anymore,” one White House official reportedly told Zeteo last month.

When the president brushed off the files as a Democrat “hoax” in July, MAGA loyalists and the podcast bros credited with helping him win over young male voters in 2025 turned on him fast.

Joe Rogan lashed out at the Trump administration for “gaslighting” the public over its handling of the Epstein files, asking in a July episode of his podcast, “Do they think we’re babies?” That same week, fellow podcaster and comedian Theo Von tagged Vice President JD Vance and GOP congressmen in an X post demanding to know why the House wasn’t voting to release Epstein-related documents.

Late conservative activist Charlie Kirk also mentioned the Epstein files during a Turning Point USA Student Action Summit—but quickly quieted down after receiving a call from Trump, CNN reported at the time.

“Honestly, I’m done talking about Epstein for the time being,” Kirk said days later on his podcast. “I’m gonna trust my friends in the administration, I’m gonna trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it, ball’s in their hands.”

Now, it seems many of his fellow influencers have followed that example—save for the most fringe right-wingers.

MAGA is dead. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 12, 2025

“MAGA is dead,” far-right podcaster Nick Fuentes proclaimed in a post on X on Wednesday that has racked up 3.8 million views.

Epstein’s emails, which were handed over by his estate, referred to Trump as “that dog that hasn’t barked,” and said he “spent hours” with a victim at Epstein’s house.

House Oversight Committee

Trump has insisted that he and Epstein were never close friends, repeating several times that he distanced himself from the late financier after he was put on the sex offender list in 2008, shortly after he pleaded guilty to a charge of solicitation of prostitution with a minor. In turn, Epstein maintained he was the president’s “closest friend” for years.

The president did not receive or send any of the messages, nor has he been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with the late financier.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The newly uncovered emails sent Trump into a Truth Social meltdown.