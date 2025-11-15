Trump Gives MTG New Nicknames During Messy Breakup Over Epstein

President Donald Trump posted a number of derogatory nicknames for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once one of his most ardent supporters, as the Georgia congresswoman demands Epstein answers.

Across multiple Truth Social posts Friday night and Saturday morning, the president, 79, slammed Greene as a “lunatic,” called her “Far Left,” and promised to endorse whoever runs against her in a primary race. He also debuted several potential nicknames for Greene, including “’Wacky’ Marjorie,” “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene,” and “Marjorie Taylor Brown.”

“Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!“ the president explained.

Trump tested out "Marjorie Taylor Brown" among several nicknames posted Saturday morning and Friday night. Donald Trump / Truth Social

The president also accused Greene of being a “fake politician” and a “RINO,” which stands for “Republican in Name Only.” It is a charge he also levied at Trump-critical Republicans Senator Rand Paul and Rep. Thomas Massie.

Trump has historically employed nicknames for his political rivals, such as “Sleepy Joe” for President Joe Biden and “Crooked Hillary” for Hillary Clinton.

The barrage of derogatory nicknames comes amid Greene’s escalating criticism of the Trump administration and Republican leadership over its handling of the Epstein files.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to becoming more critical of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Greene, 51, has stuck to her guns demanding their release while the administration has worked to block them. She was one of four Republicans who signed the discharge petition that forced a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which demands the the Department of Justice publish “all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in DOJ’s possession that relate to the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.”

Greene has maintained she doesn’t believe President Trump is implicated in the Epstein Files, telling Newsmax‘s Greta Von Susteren on Thursday, “I truly believe, and I remain confident that Donald Trump is not implicated.”

During his tirade against Greene, Trump said “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore.” Greene countered this by saying she “never called him at all” and said her texts to Trump about about Epstein are what prompted him to attack her.

“I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files,” she wrote on X Friday.

In her screenshotted texts, she urged the president to “lean into” attacking former president Bill Clinton’s appearance in Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs and criticized Trump for calling the Jeffrey Epstein scandal a “hoax.”

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge.



The Epstein files.



And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

“It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,” wrote Greene.

Greene, who as recently as March sported a hat bearing the phrase “Trump was right about everything,” has also broken with Republicans on health care and affordability issues in recent months.

Marjorie Taylor Greene had long been one of Trump's most ardent supporters. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images