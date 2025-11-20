Kimmel Rips ‘X Luthor’ Musk’s Return to Team Trump

Jimmy Kimmel was baffled by Elon Musk’s appearance at a White House event on Tuesday.

The controversial DOGE founder had a major public falling out with President Donald Trump in June 2025, declaring on X that Trump was “in the Epstein files.” Six months later, Musk politely attended Trump’s dinner event with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! C-SPAN clip of Trump greeting Musk at dinner event with Saudi Crown Prince. ABC/C-SPAN

“These guys, I don’t...” Kimmel said. “Their relationship is like a Cybertruck. It’s cold one minute, on fire the next.”

“I guess they made up,” Kimmel said. “Musk publicly threatened to drop a big Epstein bomb on Trump, but now I guess they’re cool.”

Kimmel showed a clip of Musk waiting for Trump’s greeting. The president gave him a pat on the stomach before walking past.

“Trump gave him a little love when he came out,” Kimmel joked. “He was checking to see if Elon made himself pregnant, too.”

Kimmel argued that the entire dinner event, held for a Saudi Crown Prince whose government murdered a Washington Post reporter in 2018, was “a parade of the unpleasant.”

“The prince got a shoutout in that new batch of emails last week,” Kimmel noted.

He explained, “[Reporter Michael] Wolff says that when Epstein traveled to Saudi Arabia, they would get around the rules that make it difficult for unaccompanied women to enter the country by dressing his lady friends up as flight attendants with a knowing wink from the prince.”

“So naturally, Trump had a big fancy dinner for him,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel noted that the dinner was also attended by prominent MAGA figures like Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“Even Stephen Miller showed up, which is unusual since he rarely feeds outside his terrarium,” said Kimmel.