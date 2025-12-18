Jimmy Kimmel Torches ‘Lunatic’ Trump’s Latest White House Touch-Up

Jimmy Kimmel was disgusted by the new plaques unveiled in the Trump White House’s Presidential Walk of Fame.

Although the Walk of Fame exhibit was controversial from the moment it opened in September 2025 (primarily due to its autopen jab at Biden), the plaques unveiled on Wednesday contained even more insults toward Trump’s predecessors and perceived enemies.

Kimmel joked in his monologue on Wednesday night, “It takes a special kind of lunatic to get his insults cast in bronze.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Photo of Biden's plaque in the Presidential Wall of Fame. (Emphasis Kimmel's.) ABC

“These are real,“ Kimmel clarified to viewers. ”We didn’t alter these. This is not a bit. This is what our president is doing."

The audience booed when Kimmel read the full plaque for Biden, which trashed the former president’s “humiliating debate loss” in June 2024 and alleged that his 2020 election win was “the most corrupt election ever seen.”

Kimmel warned the booing audience, “Oh, there’s a lot more to come. So save your energy here.”

Kimmel showed viewers the plaque installed for Barack Obama, which described the former president as “one of the most divisive political figures in American history.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Photo of Obama's plaque in Trump's Presidential Walk of Fame. (Emphasis Jimmy's.) ABC

The plaques were written in a style similar to Trump’s social media rants, and even the positive plaques (such as Ronald Reagan’s) still threw in plenty of compliments to Trump.

“What a sad individual,” Kimmel said of the president.

The late-night host alleged that Trump “knows deep down” that “no one respects him,” and that the plaques are his way of trying to compensate.

“[Trump] knows they all just want something from him,” Kimmel said. “And he knows the world is laughing at him, that his brain and face are like a creamsicle melting on the sidewalk. So he calls up a trophy shop, and he says, ‘Grab a pen. Let’s make some plaques.’”