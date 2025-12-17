Trump Adds Insults to Tacky Presidents Walk of Fame

President Donald Trump has added new plaques to his tacky White House “Presidential Walk of Fame” that are anything but presidential.

The latest signage, put up under each framed picture hanging along the colonnade near the Rose Garden, includes a series of insults against his biggest political foes.

Trump had already featured an image of an autopen rather than President Joe Biden’s picture in the frame with his name, as the 79-year-old president continues to blast the former president who beat him in the 2020 election.

Portraits with new plaques of explanatory text are seen on the Presidential Walk of Fame on the Colonnade of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 17, 2025. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

As of Wednesday, the image was also accompanied by a plaque that repeated Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History,” it reads. “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”

The plaques under the picture display a running list of Trump’s repeated accusations against his successor and predecessor.

It accuses Biden of allowing millions of undocumented immigrants to flood the border, slams him for the skyrocketing inflation coming out of the pandemic, and blasts him for both the Afghanistan withdrawal and the war in Ukraine.

The new signage under the image of an autopen meant to represent President Biden on Donald Trump's "Walk of Fame" at the White House on December 17. White House Pool

The way the plaques are written with a series of randomly capitalized words and run-on sentences, similar in formatting to the social media rants Trump posts online.

Biden was not the only president on the “Presidential Walk of Fame” to receive Trump’s wrath.

Under the image of President Barack Obama is a plaque that lists him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

“As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act,” it goes on. It also accuses him of presiding over a “stagnant Economy” and ISIS spreading.

“Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax,” it also reads, memorializing some of Trump’s repeated accusations on the wall of the people’s house.

The new signage under the image of President Obama on Donald Trump's "Walk of Fame" at the White House on December 17. White House Pool

The series of plaques under the images of all 47 presidents is just the latest tasteless update by Trump as he continues to make over the White House.

He has torn down the East Wing, paved over the Rose Garden, and gilded most of the Oval Office in gold, in a gaudy attempt to imitate the Palace of Versailles.

Not every plague includes accusations and insults. The one under President Ronald Reagan’s image hails him for winning the Cold War and transforming American politics.

“He was a fan for President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House,” it reads. “Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

President Bill Clinton’s plaque avoided insults, but it did note that his wife, Hillary, lost the 2016 election to Trump.