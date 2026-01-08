Jimmy Kimmel Trashes ‘Maniac’ Trump’s Response to ICE Killing

Jimmy Kimmel was disgusted by President Donald Trump’s Truth Social response to the tragic shooting of a Minneapolis mother by an ICE agent.

Trump’s post came on Wednesday, after a clip went viral online of an ICE agent shooting U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good, 37, as she pulled her car away from him.

“The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting,” Trump wrote, “who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense.”

“This maniac,” Kimmel said in his monologue on Wednesday. He showed viewers Trump’s post, sarcastically prefacing it by saying, “And of course, our president weighed in with compassion...”

Kimmel took particular issue with Trump’s portrayal of the victim as trying to run the ICE agent over with her car.

“Now, I saw this video. It didn’t look like anybody got run over to me,” Kimmel said. “It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her.”

Kimmel added, “That’ll be for the court to decide. The mayor of Minneapolis, though, had this to say...”

Kimmel showed a clip of Mayor Jacob Frey emphatically referring to MAGA pundits’ “self-defense” spin on the shooting as “bulls--t.”

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed,” Frey said. “And I have a message for ICE... Get the f--- out of Minneapolis.”

The clip drew cheers from the audience. Kimmel joined in on the applause by pulling out a custom-made T-shirt with “Get the f--- out of MPLS” written on the front.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel holding shirt that reads "Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you." ABC

It made for a fun follow-up to another shirt Kimmel revealed earlier in the monologue, which read, “Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you.”

Kimmel joked that this shirt was Trump’s new slogan, based on Senator Lindsey Graham warning Iran’s ayatollah on Wednesday that “Donald J. Trump is going to kill you” if they didn’t stop killing protestors in their country.