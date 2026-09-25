Jimmy Kimmel Unveils Guest Lineup Custom-Made to Rile Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Live! will brim with MAGA opponents during its week of filming in Brooklyn.

Kimmel will tape shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. This marks the eighth time the Brooklyn-born host has taken his show back home.

Kimmel announced the lineup in an Instagram post, which includes guests like New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, Mahershala Ali, Billy Crystal, Pete Davidson, Robby Hoffman, Paul McCartney, Seth Meyers, Tom Morello, John Oliver, Bernie Sanders, Bruce Springsteen and Howard Stern, with musical guests De La Soul, Goose, TV On the Radio, and Springsteen & Tom Morello.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" next week. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The star-studded group represents an army of Trump’s outspoken Hollywood critics. Mamdani has called Trump a “fascist” and a “despot”; Springsteen and Morello have openly condemned the administration; and Billy Crystal slammed the president at the Hollywood Bowl.

Kimmel’s fellow late-night hosts, Oliver and Meyers, regularly roast the White House in front of a national audience, and Sanders has made his opposition to “the worst president in the history of this country, a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot,” clear.

Kimmel has proven himself a prominent MAGA opponent both before and after his show’s brief Trump-induced suspension in Sept. 2025 following a joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. He endorsed Stephen Colbert for an Emmy award after an Ellison-infested Paramount canceled The Late Show in May and has interviewed Democrat stars like James Talarico despite the FCC’s wishes.

Kimmel will host Sen. Bernie Sanders on his Brooklyn show. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Kimmel roasted Trump’s White House media ban, saying the president removed the people who fuel his ego.

“One year ago tomorrow, we came back from when they bullied us off the air,” he said, referencing Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s suspension. “That was a year ago. Never did I imagine that 12 months later Trump would do the same thing to himself. He has no cameras following him around anymore.”