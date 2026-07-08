Recaps

Kimmel’s Show Reveals New Theory About Trump’s Hands

HELPING HAND

The president has been looking battered at the NATO summit in Turkey.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host has a new theory about President Donald Trump’s bruised hands.

Tiffany Haddish, sitting in for Kimmel on Tuesday, addressed Trump’s widely mocked intervention in the World Cup after Team USA was trounced 4-1 by Belgium.

“People are blaming Donald Trump for the loss after he got FIFA to help Team USA,” she said. “It seems like everything Trump touches dies, which I guess is why his tiny hands are all f---ed up.”

The joke landed because the underlying story is real. Trump admitted Monday that he called FIFA President Gianni Infantino to get a suspension of Team USA star Folarin Balogun overturned.

This photo shows the hands of US President Donald Trump as he meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (unseen) at Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, on July 7, 2026, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)
Trump’s hands have appeared sore and green-purple at the summit this week. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Balogun had received a red card in the Americans’ round-of-32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which would have ruled him out of the round-of-16 clash with Belgium. FIFA reversed the ban following Trump’s intervention, triggering accusations of political interference and corruption.

It didn’t help. Belgium won 4-1 anyway, and appeared to relish every moment of it. After striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winning goal, the Belgian players mocked Trump by imitating his trademark dance on the field. The Belgian social media team posted a photo of Lukaku celebrating with a simple caption: “Overturn this.”

Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between USA and Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
Belgium destroyed the USMNT in the World Cup. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The phrase “Trump Curse” promptly began trending online. Progressive outlet MeidasTouch compiled a list of sports events Trump attended or championed that ended in losses for his preferred side: He predicted a Kansas City Chiefs win at the Super Bowl—the Philadelphia Eagles blew them out; he watched the Washington Commanders lose at home to the Detroit Lions; he was present when Miami fell in the College Football National Championship; he sat in the owner’s suite when the New York Knicks snapped their winning playoff streak in NBA Finals Game 3; and he attended the Ryder Cup, where Europe beat the U.S. team.

Meanwhile, Trump’s hands were on display at the NATO summit in Turkey this week, looking swollen and heavily covered in makeup—a recurring point of public speculation about the president’s health.

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Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

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