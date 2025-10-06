J.Lo Calls Out ‘Today’ Show Host for Ben Affleck Divorce Question

Jennifer Lopez was in the midst of promoting her new musical, Bill Condon’s Kiss of the Spider Woman, when she was confronted with a question about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Today show host Craig Melvin interviewed the Emmy-nominated actress-singer about her new project on Monday when Affleck’s name entered the conversation.

Jennifer Lopez gave credit to her ex-husband for executively producing and funding her new musical. Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2/Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

“In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben [Affleck],” Melvin noted of the dissolution of her fourth and most recent marriage.

Lopez interjected before he could finish his question. “There you go! Look at this guy!”

Lopez, 56, and Affleck, 53, were the “It” couple of the early 2000s, known affectionately by fans as “Bennifer.” The pair were engaged twice—first in November 2002, then again in April 2022—before they finally married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce just over two years later, in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2025, the same month Kiss of the Spider Woman, which both Lopez and Affleck produced, made its Sundance premiere.

Melvin explained that he only brought Affleck up because of his involvement as the film’s executive producer. Lopez gave credit to her ex-husband—before tying her response back to the movie itself.

“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made, and I will always give him that credit,” she acknowledged. “Things happen, you have to keep going. But it’s funny, the movie is about escapism.”

"Bennifer" was the famous it couple of the early 2000s. Jim Smeal/Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Lopez discussed how the project has helped her get through the divorce.

“It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she said. “Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.”

“After [filming] I took some time off and now we’re back,” she said. “I’m really excited for everybody to see this film. It’s a beautiful film about love.”

“And it sounds like it might have helped save you,” Melvin said, to which Lopez agreed.

“It did!”

Lopez has previously described her split from Affleck as the “best thing” that has happened to her.

Jennifer Lopez reflected on her divorce from Ben Affleck, and said it was the "best thing" that happened to her. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

“But you get through it and, you know, honestly, I have to say, it was the best thing to ever happen to me,” she said while speaking to CBS News’ Lee Cowan on Sunday Morning.

“It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow, become more self-aware. I’m a different person now than I was last year, I think, a year and a half ago.”

Jennifer Lopez in New York City on October 6, 2025. BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Bennifer” met and first began dating in 2002, but parted ways in 2004. In 2005, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner; the couple, who share three children, divorced in 2018. In 2004, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony; they divorced in 2014.

Despite the high-profile split, Lopez shared she was “grateful.”