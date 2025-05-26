J.Lo Is Embracing the ‘Free’ Life After Split From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is ready to celebrate being “free” and “happy” this summer.

Just before she signed on as host of the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday, the 55-year-old pop star told People that “it seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy.”

“Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time,” Lopez said. “That’s always my goal.”

In August 2024, Lopez and Ben Affleck announced that they were “moving on separately” after two years of marriage, then finalized their divorce in January 2025.

Jennifer Lopez said that her split with Ben Affleck was "difficult." Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Lopez has spoken about how “difficult” her divorce from Affleck was for her, telling EL PAÍS earlier this month that she told her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, that she would “come out the other side stronger and better.”

“I’m proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they’re stronger and better because of it,” she said. “So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody.”

“This is a perfect time. And I think the last perfect time was six years ago,” she added, referencing her upcoming Up All Night Live tour, which will be her first tour in six years.

Things have been looking up for the singer who, after hosting the AMAs, says she’s looking forward to kicking off her tour in Egypt in July and headlining WorldPride during Pride Month in Washington D.C. this coming June.

“I’m excited to tour. I’m excited first to go do Pride,” Lopez told People. “I’m super excited about that. I’m working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I’m excited to get back out there.”

Jennifer Lopez said she's excited to have her kids at her gigs this summer. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Lopez said that she’s also looking forward to having her kids by her side during her summer of freedom.

“I think my kids are going to come to Pride because I’m doing more of a concert [at WorldPride], so I’m excited about that,” she said. “They’re sweet. They’re the best.”

But the twins won’t be making an appearance at the AMAs tonight—as Lopez says they have school.

Although Lopez is ready “dance and sing” this summer, she did suffer a minor setback while preparing for the AMAs two weeks ago.

She shared photos of her bruised face on her Instagram Story with the caption “so this happened…” revealing that she had to get stitches after getting a face injury while rehearsing for the AMAs.

The last time Lopez hosted the AMAs was in 2015. She has won three AMAs of her own.