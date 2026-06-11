Celebrity

‘90s Movie Star Reveals Why She Stopped Acting for Years

HOLLYWOOD HIATUS

Joan Cusack has opened up about her years-long absence from Hollywood.

Olivia Ralph
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Joan Cusack attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Joan Cusack says stepping away from Hollywood was worth it.

The 63-year-old actress made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Toy Story 5, revealing she spent much of the last decade away from acting because she valued living a normal life.

“It’s also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person,” Cusack told Variety.

Joan Cusack and Taylor Swift attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026.
Joan Cusack and Taylor Swift attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS

“It’s kind of priceless.”

The appearance marked Cusack’s first major red carpet in 11 years and her first acting role in six years as she reprises fan-favorite cowgirl Jessie in the latest installment of the animated franchise.

While she has largely stayed out of the spotlight, Cusack has kept busy in her hometown, where she has owned and operated the gift shop Judy Maxwell Home since 2014.

The actress said she never imagined she would still be voicing Jessie more than 25 years after joining the Toy Story universe.

“I just thought they cast me because they thought it was gonna be funny to have a cowgirl with the Chicago accent,” she said.

“I’d have a couple of lines, be in a couple of scenes, and that would be it.”

Cusack first voiced Jessie in Toy Story 2 and has returned for every sequel since.

Beyond the beloved Pixar series, Cusack is best known for her performances in Working Girl and In & Out, both of which earned her Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

Joan Cusack holding shovel next to a smiling Christopher Lloyd in a scene from the film 'Addams Family Values', 1993.
Joan Cusack holding shovel next to a smiling Christopher Lloyd in a scene from the film 'Addams Family Values', 1993. Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Across a career spanning more than four decades, she has also appeared in Sixteen Candles, Addams Family Values, School of Rock, Runaway Bride and the hit series Shameless.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Olivia Ralph

Olivia Ralph

Breaking News Reporter

olivia.ralph@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now