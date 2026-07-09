Joe Rogan Admits He’s ‘Horrified’ by Trump’s Broken Promise

Joe Rogan is getting louder in his criticism of President Trump’s Iran war, saying most conservatives are “horrified” by a conflict that he believes betrayed one of Trump’s core campaign promises.

Speaking on his podcast alongside right-wing British politician Rupert Lowe, Rogan cut off his guest’s suggestion that the U.S. was returning to normalcy, delivering a blunt verdict on Operation Epic Fury.

“This war is not something anybody that’s conservative wanted,” he said. “Most people don’t want it—except supporters of Israel. They’re the only people that seem to be thinking it’s a good idea in this country. Most people are horrified by the idea, because Trump was elected [and] one of the pillars that he stood for, apparently, was that he doesn’t want any more wars.”

Rogan pulled no punches. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Rogan, who endorsed Trump on the eve of the 2024 presidential election, added that Trump “might’ve f---ed it up.” Lowe agreed it was “difficult to see what the benefit” of the war was, while acknowledging Iran had been financing what he called a “very bad philosophy” by funding Hamas and Hezbollah.

The remarks aired shortly after Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran had collapsed. The president said Iran’s “scum” leaders needed to be held accountable for attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and U.S. military strikes on Iranian forces resumed.

Donald Trump shares a photo from June 2025, saying it was "retribution for yesterday's bombings" by Iran. Truth Social

It is far from the first time Rogan has gone after Trump over the war. He slammed it less than two weeks after it started, calling it “insane” and saying “people feel betrayed.” In April, he said he “can’t believe” Trump launched it. He repeated that criticism weeks later—immediately after standing next to Trump at an Oval Office press conference where the two appeared entirely at ease with each other, an event at which Trump announced the easing of restrictions on psychoactive medications.

Rogan’s evolving takes on Trump have become something of a whiplash experience for his audience. The podcaster praised Trump’s UFC “Freedom 250” White House birthday bash as “so America” and “so Trump”—after initially dismissing the idea.