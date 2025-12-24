Joe Rogan Agrees Trump Is ‘Losing It’: ‘How Is This Real?’

Joe Rogan has come to terms with the fact that the man he endorsed for president in 2024 is not all there one year later.

When Rogan’s guest Tom Segura declared that Donald Trump was “losing it” on The Joe Rogan Experience Tuesday, Rogan agreed, adding, “I think everybody does when you get to a certain age.” Segura brought up several examples, including Trump’s renaming of the Kennedy Center in his own honor.

The plaques contain unsubstantiated claims pushed by Trump. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“That’s nutty,” Rogan said, but “there’s nothing nuttier than the plaques underneath the president’s names” in the White House, he declared. Rogan said he thought to himself after reading them, “How is this real?” Trump added new plaques to his White House “Presidential Walk of Fame” last week, where he insulted most preceding presidents with tacky insults.

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History,” reads one, while another calls Barack Obama “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

Rogan wondered aloud on Tuesday, “How are you allowed to do that?” The podcast host suggested that Trump should get himself a “right-hand man,” someone who could say “Sir, I understand the motive...” and then talk him out of his craziest ideas.

The 79-year-old Donald Trump was frequently seen dozing off during the Cabinet meeting at the White House. Chip Somodevilla /Getty Images

In addition to age, Rogan said, “The stress of going through what that guy went through, where they were trying to jail him when they were going after him with the Russia thing, the Russia hoax, and all that s--t. Like they were trying everything they could to destroy him, just that alone’s gotta break your brain,” he said. “And then they took a shot at him,” he added, referring to the July attempt on Trump’s life.

Elsewhere in the conversation, as Rogan complained of redacted information from the DOJ’s Epstein file dumps, he demanded accountability from Epstein’s co-conspirators while neglecting to mention Trump’s name throughout the discussion.

Rogan did not mention Trump's name once while discussing the DOJ's latest Epstein files releases. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images