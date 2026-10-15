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Joe Rogan Breaks Silence on MAGA-Friendly Buddy’s ‘SNL’ Joke

Gillis name-checked Rogan during his monologue on Saturday.

By Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Joe Rogan has thoughts on the joke that landed Shane Gillis in hot water for the second time this year.

Months after coming after fire for making a joke about lynching on Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart in May, Gillis is catching heat once again for declaring that “Women dress like w--res now” at the gym while hosting Saturday Night Live for the third time on Saturday.

Host Shane Gillis during the monologue on Saturday, October 10, 2026

Shane Gillis during the monologue on Saturday, October 10.

NBC/Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty

Rogan, who Gillis name-checked during the controversial monologue, told viewers in a clip from The Joe Rogan Experience released on Thursday that the “word police” are overreacting to Gillis’ comments.

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“I haven’t been to the gym in so long I didn’t know women just dress like wh--es now? I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it,” Gillis said at one point. “Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks, and all combine at the butthole. And don’t look; you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”

“The joke is on Shane, ‘cause the joke is that he looks like a creep in the background of all these TikToks, watching these ladies that are wearing nothing doing these exercises,” Rogan said. “I’ve seen ladies at the gym that wear essentially sheer pink, really small shorts with no underwear on, and they’re doing deadlifts. And when they’re bending over, they’re sticking their vagina with the thinnest of cloth out into the air.”

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order encouraging more research into ibogaine, next to U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joe Rogan, and Americans for Ibogaine CEO W. Bryan Hubbard, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo/File Photo

Rogan endorsed Trump in 2024.

Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Still, he insists, “I have no problem with women dressing like that. Have fun. God bless you. If you have a great body, especially, show it off to the world. Who cares?”

Gillis’ jokes have drawn backlash and mockery from SNL alums, including Cecily Strong and Ego Nwodim, and celebrities, including Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy—who slammed the comedian as a “misogynist,” and Grammy-winning singer Maren Morris.

ego

Ego Nwodim/Instagram

SNL’s “Weekend Update” host Michael Che was an outlier, telling Today about Gillis’ monologue, “That’s comedy. It’s like, you think it’s funny, and then some people don’t.”

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Critics say that jokes like Gillis perpetuate the societal environment in which women are sexually assaulted, and question his timing considering the ongoing investigation into an alleged gang rape at Cornell University.

Rogan added, “Real misogyny actually exists. Real men who hate women do exist. And so when you see a guy joking around about a woman dressing like a w--re, you connect it to horrible thoughts, like horrible actions. Real, actual evil men that...‘cause there’s a lot of men that genuinely hate women. Shane Gillis is not one of them. And he’s a great guy. It’s just a joke.”

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong

Instagram/ @cecilystrong

The host, whose “anti-woke” acolytes have been blamed for helping Trump cross the finish line to the White House the second time, celebrated Trump’s win as an opportunity to use the R-word again. He has similar thoughts on the word “w--re.”

Zach Bryan posted a photo of himself with President Trump and comedian Shane Gillis.

Gillis is known for his "red state" comedy and attended Trump's birthday cage fight in June, but says he didn't vote for him.

Zach Bryan / Instagram

“You see the word police people, which is hilarious: ‘We need to stop using that word.’ We’re still using the word ‘w--re.’ You’re not? The word’s great!” he said.

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-PattersonEntertainment Reporter

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