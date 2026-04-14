Joe Rogan Mocks Trump’s Idiotic Excuse for Jesus Post

Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleader-turned-critic lampooned the president’s ridiculous excuse for the blasphemous AI-generated photo he posted on Sunday night.

Joe Rogan, the influential podcaster who endorsed Trump just days before the 2024 presidential election but has since become a harsh detractor, spoke about the president’s bizarre Truth Social post depicting him as Jesus Christ, which he deleted the next day.

Trump, 79, defended his decision to post the image, saying he thought he was being depicted as a doctor.

“AI God has to come alive and take over the system,” Rogan, 58, told his guest, retired Navy SEAL and internet personality, Andy Stumpf, on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

After endorsing Trump's presidential run in 2024, Joe Rogan attended the president's inauguration. The podcaster has since broken with Trump. SAUL LOEB/via REUTERS

“Now we’re really getting into terrain I don’t understand. I know what the word AI means, but I don’t know—” Stumpf replied, before Rogan interrupted.

“AI God, the one that created that Jesus meme that Trump just posted. That’s AI God,” the podcast host explained.

“Joe, I told you, he explained it. He was a doctor!”

“That’s what they call him! That’s what AI God calls Jesus,” Rogan said sarcastically. “Jesus is a doctor.”

The president's account deleted the image of him like Jesus from Truth Social on Monday. Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump stunned even his most diehard supporters on Sunday night after he posted an AI-generated photo of himself appearing as Jesus Christ.

The image showed the president with glowing golden hands, wearing a Christ-like robe, and appearing to “heal” someone by touching their forehead.

Backlash to the sacrilegious image was swift and came from both sides of the political spectrum.

Clinton slammed Trump's series of posts over the past week as unhinged after he threatened civilization in Iran, slammed Pope Leo, compared himself to Jesus, in a now deleted post. X

Brilyn Hollyhand, a 19-year-old MAGA influencer, called Trump’s post “gross blasphemy,” while conservative commentator and former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines added, “God shall not be mocked.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote on X that “Trump has become fully unhinged and we should talk about it.”

Stephen Colbert also made fun of the president’s ridiculous “doctor” excuse on Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“So, Donald Trump wants us to believe that he thought this was a doctor,” Colbert, 61, said. “If I’m in a doctor’s office and that man walks in, I’m thinking I died.”

Mocking the president’s tone and cadence, Trump said, “It was clearly me as a doctor, like in my favorite movie, ‘Passion of the Doctor,’ and my favorite TV show, ‘Dr. Jesus Medicine Christ.’”