Joe Rogan Reveals Podcast Guest Was Arrested for Grisly Murder After Show

Joe Rogan has revealed his shock at a former podcast guest carrying out a brutal killing shortly after he appeared on the show.

Speaking to physician Zach Bush on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan brought up the dangers of sociopaths and pointed to a guest he’d had on the show in February 2024.

Sheldon Johnson, a criminal justice advocate at the time of the episode, spoke of his decision to “try to do something good” after he was released from prison in 2019 for a series of armed robberies.

“He does the podcast and then afterwards goes and visits this guy that apparently he had a beef with, kills him, cuts his head off, puts him in a suit [sic], puts a wig on, and tries to escape in the hallway through the cameras,” Rogan said.

“You know, he’s sitting right there, and then a couple weeks later he’s cutting a guy’s head off.”

Johnson was arrested in March 2024 and charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and concealment of a human corpse.

The victim was 44-year-old Colin Small.

“The defendant allegedly shot the victim in the head and then carved up the man’s body, taking drastic measures to hide the evidence,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement at the time. “This crime was as cruel as it was gruesome.”

Johnson, 51, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the case has yet to go to trial.

Officers reportedly found a torso and arm inside Small’s Bronx apartment, before later finding his legs and head in the freezer of Johnson’s apartment.

Johnson was allegedly caught in surveillance footage entering and leaving the victim’s apartment with multiple bags and cleaning supplies, dressed in disguise.

Sheldon Johnson, suspect in the murder and dismemberment of 44-year-old Collin Small. New York Daily News/Theodore Parisienne, Getty Images

Bronx Times reported that Johnson and Small were childhood friends.

“I have to change my life. I have to change my life. I just can’t do this anymore,” Johnson told civil rights attorney Josh Dubin on The Joe Rogan Experience shortly before the murder.