‘GOOD LORD’ Joe Rogan Sounds Alarm on Trump’s ‘Disturbing’ Post-Election Plot “I think something’s about to go down,” the MAGA podcaster warned.

Joe Rogan is sounding the alarm on Donald Trump’s alleged plan to reignite the Iran war after the election on Tuesday.

The podcaster, who helped elevate Trump in 2024 and has since distanced himself from the president, said he is “concerned” about these reported plans.

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“One of the rumblings that I’m hearing...is, after the midterms, the United States might start attacking Iran again,” Rogan said on The Joe Rogan Experience on Sunday. “I don’t know if this is true or if this is just speculation, but good lord, I hope it’s not true.”

Rogan has been a fierce critic of Trump’s war with Iran, which began in February. The 59-year-old was among several MAGA mouthpieces who split from the president they once deeply supported, citing Trump’s failed promise of “no new wars.” Rogan has previously criticized Trump for acting in the interest of Israel and said that the war was a “betrayal.”

Rogan has criticized the war with Iran, calling it a "betrayal." Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Now, as the Nov. 3 election looms, Rogan has amplified this rhetoric.

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Rogan said that Republicans would “get crushed in the midterms” if they followed through on the reported plans to kick off the war once again. “There’s a lot of speculation they’re already going to lose in the midterms,” he said. “So if they’re waiting until after that’s over before they do this, things can get real ugly.”

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He added that it’s “disturbing” to think that the Trump administration is waiting to launch further attacks.

Banners and posters have called for President Donald Trump’s life in the streets of Tehran after the war began. Murad Sezer/REUTERS

“I have a feeling there’s a real concern,” he said. “I think something’s about to go down...”

Rogan’s voice joins a chorus of people who share this fear.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that the U.S. and Israeli militaries are in the midst of preparing for potential strikes. MS Now reported that the Trump administration has briefed Gulf allies to prepare for strikes as early as Nov. 4.

Connecticut lawmaker Chris Murphy said he was “briefed on the war plan,” calling it “insane” and saying it could lead to the “destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.”

Trump is reportedly planning to restart war with Iran after the election.



Some of us have been briefed on the war plan. And while I cannot disclose any details, I can say this: the plan is insane. It will not achieve objectives and will set off a new cycle of escalation. pic.twitter.com/adWJfHVIok — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 29, 2026

Tucker Carlson, another former MAGA stalwart turned critic, has amplified these reports. In a lengthy and explosive X post, Carlson claimed that Trump is facing pressure from Israel to launch a nuclear attack on Iran after the midterms. Carlson’s unverified report has triggered a meltdown among MAGA supporters and the media. The veteran media commentator said that the U.S. will target Pickaxe Mountain, an alleged underground nuclear facility in central Iran.

The start of Carlson’s incendiary X post. X

Rogan said it feels like Americans are being told, “You might want to store some food,” in case war activity resumes. He also floated fears that the U.S. could be attacked in some form, saying things “could get really f---ing crazy in this country.”

He continued to say “the Iran decision f---ed everything.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Rogan’s meltdown over the alleged post-election plot comes as the one-time Trump pal moves further away from the president.

The podcaster is sounding the alarm on Trump's reported post-election plot. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

In the lead-up to the election, which will be crucial for the GOP as it fights close battles nationwide, Rogan has refrained from making explicit endorsements. Instead, his podcasts have featured a smattering of brutal criticism toward the administration.

“What Trump stood for, some of it turned out to not be real,” Rogan said, for instance, in October. “Like one of them was the ‘No wars.’ Well, look, we’re at war with Iran, so that wasn’t real.” He went on to condemn the infiltration of ICE agents as a “militarized force” across the country.

“Of course,” he summarized, “It seems crazy.”

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