POINTING FINGERS Joe Rogan Trashes ‘Deeply Unpopular’ Trump After MAGA Wipeout The podcaster reacted to Republicans’ brutal midterm losses in a new podcast episode.

Joe Rogan believes Trump bears “responsibility” for his party’s enormous midterm election losses.

The MAGA-friendly podcaster said the president, whom he endorsed in 2024, made the “unpopular” moves that tanked Republicans’ chances on the latest episode of his Joe Rogan Experience.

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“Obviously there’s some things that have made his administration deeply unpopular with some of the American people,” Rogan told Calley Means, former senior advisor to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, as Means argued that people shouldn’t “blame” the president for the losses.

Rogan argued that Trump isn't blameless for the Republicans’ midterm wipeout. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Rogan wasn’t so sure. “But don’t you think he takes some responsibility?” he asked Means. “The war in Iran is deeply unpopular… It’s not just that. The cryptocurrency thing. A lot of stuff is deeply unpopular.”

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The mega podcaster’s comments come after he worried that “things can get real ugly” if Trump’s candidates lose in the midterms, particularly if the president ups the ante in his war with Iran. “I’m a little concerned about what might happen post-midterms. And one of the rumblings that I’m hearing... is, after the midterms, the United States might start attacking Iran again,” he said last month.

Rogan said many of Trump's moves have been "deeply unpopular," especially his war in Iran. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“I don’t know if this is true or if this is just speculation, but good lord, I hope it’s not true.” Trump’s war is one of Rogan’s main gripes with Trump and his administration since he won re-election in 2024.

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“The thing that disappoints everybody who supported Trump before he got into office was one of his big things that everybody agreed with was no more war,” he said at the time.

While Rogan initially celebrated Trump’s win as one for anti-political correctness culture, he grew increasingly frustrated with Trump after he did not deliver on his promise to fully expose the Epstein Files.

In September, he said, “What we were sold with the Trump administration would be that it would drain the swamp. Obviously, it’s not been ideal in that regard.”

Rogan endorsed Trump in 2024 and has remained in his orbit despite his complaints about Trump's performance. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Eventually, the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown also drew Rogan’s condemnation. Combined with steadily rising costs of living and Trump’s indifferent focus on remodeling the White House and renaming landmarks, Trump gave his former supporters plenty of reasons to fill in a different bubble on Election Day.

Despite his complaints, Rogan has remained in Trump’s orbit after his endorsement. In April, he appeared at the White House as Trump signed an executive order on psychedelic drugs, and later attended Trump’s 80th UFC birthday bash, where he served as the moderator.

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