Joe Rogan Unloads on ‘Rabid’ Trump Fans in Shocking Reversal

Podcaster Joe Rogan, 59, has slammed MAGA supporters in a move that contradicts much of his past behavior.

“Trump supporters are f---ing nuts, man,” Rogan said on a new episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “They’re rabid.”

Rogan added that Trump “represents something other than just a person to them.”

“He represents a leader that they wish they had, which is a real problem in our society in general with leaders,” the host added. “We look to them as if there’s something different than every other person that’s ever been a leader before. Like, ‘This is the one. This is the one that’s going to save us, right?’”

Joe Rogan attended an executive order signing regarding psychedelics in the Oval Office in April, despite his vocal criticism of the president. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Rogan played a key role in Trump’s re-election, endorsing Trump for the 2024 presidency after tech billionaire Elon Musk convinced him with “the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear,” Rogan said.

Rogan is a notorious political flip-flopper; he interviewed Trump on his podcast for three hours ahead of the 2024 election despite claiming two years earlier that he didn’t want to “help” Trump win again because he was “an existential threat to democracy.”

The podcaster blamed people’s perceptions of him as a MAGA supporter on their distance from him. People connect him to what he called the “club” of right-wingers “because they don’t know me,” he said. “Because I look right-wing.”

“And because I did kind of help Trump,” Rogan added before hastily attempting to clarify, “but other than that, I’ve been left-wing my whole life. I have very left-wing views on a lot of things. I also recognize when government is taking over our lives. And what we were sold with the Trump administration would be that it would drain the swamp. Obviously, it’s not been ideal in that regard.”

Joe Rogan greets President-elect Donald Trump during a UFC event on November 16, 2024. The podcaster had endorsed Trump on the eve of the election. Jett Bottari/Getty Images

Even while asserting his “left-wing” beliefs, Rogan veered into critiquing liberalism and defending his former support of Trump. The questions motivating his endorsement weren’t about left versus right; they were “rational” versus “insane,” he said. To him, the left fell into the category of insane.

“Like, the open borders was insane,” he said. “The COVID mandates were insane. Forcing people to get vaccinated was insane. All that stuff was insane. That stuff scared the s--t out of me. The censorship online was insane. All the woke nonsense forcing you to use pronouns and forcing you to never deadname someone, or you get kicked off of Twitter for life. There was so much insanity that we needed some sort of a break from that. And that was my position.”

But now, he’s starting to sound like he might have some major regrets.