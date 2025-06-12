Olivia Munn has been receiving “violent and threatening comments” since disclosing that she doesn’t allow her children to watch Ms. Rachel, her husband John Mulaney said Wednesday.

Munn, who shares 3-year-old son Malcolm and 8-month-old daughter Méi with Mulaney, told People in a June 8 interview that she isn’t a fan of the preschool teacher’s kid-friendly content on social media because “kid shows drive me crazy.” Alongside her educational videos and sing-alongs, Ms. Rachel (whose real name is Rachel Griffin-Accurso) has also used her platform to advocate for children and families in Gaza.

Ms. Rachel is a popular kid-friendly content creator and educator. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

“An innocent comment my wife Olivia Munn made about what children’s programs we like has somehow—unbelievably—been conflated with not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza,” Mulaney wrote on his Instagram Stories Wednesday. “Because of this, my wife and my two kids are now receiving violent and threatening comments and messages in her DMs.”

“This is absolutely insane and needs to stop. The people doing this are so wildly out of line and so unhelpful to any conversation,” the comedian continued. “You took a nothing comment to a dark and dangerous place. This kind of behavior isn’t activism.”

Screenshot/John Mulaney/Instagram

In Munn’s interview with People, which has since seemingly been deleted, the actress told the outlet: “I know kids love [Ms. Rachel], but the thing is, if I can’t watch it, I’m not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy.”

“Malcolm asked for Blue’s Clues [recently], and I don’t know who showed him Blue’s Clues, but they are on my s*** list now. I said, ‘Hell no. Not in my house,’” she continued, noting that she feels that way about most kid shows.

Ms. Rachel responded to Munn’s comments shortly after, emphasizing that she’d rather people focus on discussing her activism instead.

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“WHO CARES?!” Ms. Rachel captioned an Instagram post earlier this week. “I’d rather you cover me advocating for kids in Gaza who are literally starving, largest cohort of child amputees in modern history, thousands & thousands killed—no medical care, no education, no homes… do better!!!” she continued, adding that she has nothing against Munn and sends all her love to her and her family.