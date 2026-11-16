SHORT-LIVED John Oliver Dances on Grave of Katie Miller’s Cringe Podcast The wannabe Republican influencer has shut down her podcast after her husband’s promotion.

John Oliver has eviscerated Katie Miller over her soon-to-be-defunct podcast.

The late-night host roasted Miller, the wife of Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, for choosing to shut down her cringe podcast. The 35-year-old made the call after her husband received his promotion last week in a post-midterms shake-up of the administration.

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“Miller’s appointment is clearly going to have a lot of negative consequences, but one small positive is that his wife has decided to end her short-lived show, The Katie Miller Podcast,” he said. “If you’ve never seen it before, good choice, because her interviews on it could be truly painful.”

Oliver panned to a farcical conversation between Miller and MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj, 43, in which she asked Minaj about her “favorite” conspiracy theory, while touting her own belief in “the chemtrails in the sky.”

John Oliver mocked the awkward interactions between Katie Miller and Nicki Minaj. Screengrab/The Katie Miller Podcast

“OK, this is like my thing: people believe that it’s seeding the clouds to change the weather. You’ve never heard this one?” she asked Minaj, who sounded unimpressed.

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“You know, like other conspiracy theories, like, did we actually land a man on the moon? Did the president get the elections?” Katie continued. “I don’t think we landed on the moon,” Minaj responded.

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“I asked Elon this one,” the podcaster said. “He said, he said, we did indeed land on the moon.” After a palpable pause, Minaj shrugged and rolled her eyes back.

Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, pushed for her husband's appointment as White House chief of staff. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Oliver laughed in response, “I’ll be honest. I don’t think I ever understood why anyone filmed podcasts until right now.”

“Because it turns out some interactions are so awkward they really need to be experienced with multiple senses. Imagine only being able to hear Nicki Minaj’s utter disinterest there instead of being able to witness the world’s most withering shrug with your own two eyes,” he quipped, reveling in the podcast’s demise.

Marco and Jeanette Rubio on Katie Miller's podcast. YouTube

Katie, who once worked for Tesla CEO Musk, launched the show in August 2025, trying to position herself as a prominent conservative influencer.

On Nov. 8, she declared that she would bail on the venture to “do what’s best for my children and our family.”

I make every decision based on what’s best for my children and our family.



With @StephenM taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes.



Nothing is more important than raising our four kids. While I’ve loved the podcast, the… — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 8, 2026

“With @StephenM taking on this new role for President Trump, I’ve decided to stop recording new podcast episodes. Nothing is more important than raising our four kids. While I’ve loved the podcast, the time commitment is too great and now is the time to step away.”

“I’ll be cheering President Trump and his team on from outside the administration,” she vowed.

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