John Stamos Says Ex-Wife Thought He Was ‘Stupid’

John Stamos “never got over” comments he claims his ex-wife made about his supposed lack of intelligence.

The Full House star, who was married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005, told Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast that Romijn thought he didn’t know enough to hang out with her friends.

“There was a relationship that I had that, she said she thought—she said I was stupid or said I wasn’t smart enough to be around her people and stuff,” he told Maher.

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos and John Stamos were married from 1998 to 2005. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Daily Beast has reached out to Romijn and Stamos for comment.

“I won’t say who it was, but you mentioned her a few minutes ago,” he said just after Maher asked if Stamos was “beefing” with Romijn’s current husband, Jerry O’Connell. He said that he was not.

Rebecca Romjin married actor Jerry O'Connell in 2007. Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images

Still, he said, “I never sort of got over” the comments he said Romijn made. “But I was like, I’m not stupid. And I really buckled down. But I was, you know, not super articulate in the political world. I didn’t grow up with politics in my family,” he said.

Stamos said he got up to speed by soaking up Maher’s content. “I learned everything from you,” he told the host, “I’ve read your book. I love—from the beginning, you just lay it out so simple.” Stamos, who has remained apolitical over the years, also told Maher, “You are a genius, you are my North Star.”

He added, “I stand with you, right where you’re at.”

Stamos married model and actress Caitlin McHugh in 2018. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

After he made an appearance at Mar-a-Lago in April, Stamos enraged some fans who saw the move as a sign of a new political stance following years of photo-ops with Joe Biden and Barack Obama. He released a statement defending the appearance at the time, clarifying that his “values and political views remain unchanged.” His views on his marriage to Romijn, on the other hand, have occasionally shifted.

While promoting his 2023 memoir If You Would Have Told Me, the actor told People, “In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her… I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life.”

Stamos said he once thought of his ex-wife as "the Devil" before realizing he had “some part” in their marriage’s breakdown. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

He said he later realized that he had “some part” in their marriage’s breakdown. “You start thinking, it’s like, ‘Oh, she wasn’t the Devil. Maybe I was as much to blame as her.’”