John Stamos Defends Mar-a-Lago Appearance After Backlash

John Stamos addressed the backlash he received for appearing at Mar-a-Lago this past weekend—a move some fans saw as a statement about his new political affiliation.

Stamos hosted the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala at Donald Trump’s resort on Saturday, after which social media users skewered him for crossing the threshold. The self-described “ex-teen idol” clarified his politics in a post to his Instagram Stories on Monday.

“I accepted the invitation to emcee the Palm Beach Ray of Hope Gala, an evening dedicated to honoring and uplifting our frontline heroes,” he wrote, because it “supports The Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations, a 501(c) (3) organization that trains 350-400 nurses every year, directly addressing the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in Palm Beach County.”

Since visiting Mar-a-Lago has become a symbol of “kissing the ring” of Trump, however, Stamos was immediately attacked online after photos of him at the event emerged. Wrote one social media user before the former Full House actor explained his position, “John Stamos being at Mar a Lago after being a longtime supporter of Biden and Obama is very sad to see.”

Stamos clarified Monday that while his “values and political views remain unchanged,” he “stands by” his choice to emcee the event. “Supporting nurses isn’t political—it’s essential,” he added. “These are the people who care for us and our families when we need it most, and I believe we should show up for them with the same unwavering dedication they show up with every single day.”

The actor has remained largely apolitical throughout his career, with clues to his affiliations limited to photos of him with Obama or Biden. Without explicitly endorsing one candidate over another, Stamos used his platform to encourage his fans to vote this past November.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on a historic election win! Everywhere you look there’s a ❤️- and my prayer for our country is that we keep dancing in the streets, uniting in patriotism, & 'building back better' for the love of our children. pic.twitter.com/pyvwEwRza7 — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) November 8, 2020

“I rarely post opinions on politics,” he wrote at the time, but “it’s no secret who I will be casting my vote for,” he continued: The candidate “who prioritizes unity and strives to bridge the divides that have deepened over the past years.”