Jon Stewart Baffled by Trump’s U.N. Flop: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

Donald Trump’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday is boggling Jon Stewart’s mind.

“For those of you who don’t know, our president Donald Trump just gave his typical barn-burner at the U.N.,” Stewart said on The Weekly Show podcast. “The big takeaway is, ‘I’m going to annihilate Iran’ and ‘I know AI might be a problem; what if we just changed its name?’”

President Donald Trump gestures while walking at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, following Trump's attendance of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The Daily Show host, 63, was referencing Trump’s bizarre suggestion to change the name of artificial intelligence to “super intelligence.” Stewart was also calling out Trump’s threats against Iran, which prompted the Iranian delegation to walk out of the chamber during his speech.

“Do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?” Trump, 80, casually asked the roomful of global leaders. “Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?”

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Stewart then turned to the president’s proposed AI solution, exposing Trump’s bizarre hypocrisy. On Saturday, Trump said he was creating an “AI Force,” complete with a to-be-appointed “AI Czar.” Trump didn’t mention renaming “AI Force” to “SI Force,” which led Stewart to discuss how changing “artificial intelligence” to “super intelligence” creates a chasm between the task force’s name and what it would oversee.

“I think he thinks the problem with AI is just a branding problem,” Stewart said. “My favorite part of his rebranding is, he’s gonna call it [super] intelligence, but he’s still using his AI Force. He started an AI force to control it. I guess the AI Force will control the supreme intelligence.”

“We live in a f---ing simulation,” Stewart continued. “We must! This can’t be real. I don’t know which pill you take to get out of this.”