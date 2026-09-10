Jon Stewart Blasts Trump’s ‘F***ing Psychotic’ 9/11 Lies

Jon Stewart is ripping Trump for making the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks all about himself.

Trump, 80, added another chapter to his long debunked story of being rescued by firefighters on the tragic day when he spoke at a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary.

“We thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen—big, strong guys, and I’m not the smallest guy in the world—they grabbed me under the arm, said, ‘Got to get out of here!’ And they literally lifted me up,” Trump claimed.

“This is not easy to do. I’m big,” Trump continued. “They lifted me up, and they started running with me. I said, ‘Fellas, I can run myself’—but they were amazing. But they thought it was coming down. It didn’t come down.”

Trump previously claimed at another event to former deputy chief of the New York Fire Department Richard Alles, “I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder,” and that “I spent a lot of time down there with you.”

Alles said, “I spent many months there myself, and I never witnessed him,” and since Trump “was a private citizen at the time,” it was unclear “what kind of role he could have possibly played.”

Trump has repeatedly told the story. Mike Segar/REUTERS

But Trump has continued telling the story despite its contradictions, even before he added several new details this month. The White House called questions about the story’s truthfulness an “attack” on the president.

Stewart called Trump’s tall tales about the tragedy “f---ing psychotic” on the newest episode of his Weekly Show.

“It’s so interesting to see something so fundamentally awful happen to so many people, and so much bigger than anything any of us can ever conjure—And it’s almost like his first thought is, ‘How is this about me?”

The host’s producers pointed out that Trump “wanted to be part of the story” and was likely thinking, “They’re not talking about me.”

Trump has tried to position himself close to the tragedy. Sean Adair/REUTERS

The host added, “‘I guess I’m the tallest building now, aren’t I?’” as he surmised Trump’s processing as the nation remembers the attacks. “‘That’s my takeaway. What’s your takeaway from 9-11? I guess the size of my building. Isn’t that what everybody’s takeaway is?’ F---ing psychotic.”