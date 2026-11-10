THE BEST PEOPLE Jon Stewart Goes Scorched Earth on MAGA Maniac Stephen Miller Stewart dug up an embarrassing 2018 photo of Miller during his roast.

Jon Stewart tore into Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, and laid out exactly why he’s a poor fit for his new role.

President Trump announced on Friday that he had fired his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and replaced her with Miller, who has overseen much of Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown throughout his second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller is already one of the most controversial figures within the Trump White House, known for his far-right extremist views and reviled for his slandering of Minneapolis nurse Alex Pretti as a “domestic terrorist” after federal agents fatally shot him in January.

Political analyst David Rothkopf revealed to the Daily Beast that members of Trump’s administration “hated” Miller during Trump’s first term, and that he doesn’t think Miller will last long in the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart laid out three big reasons why Trump should not have picked Miller for his new chief of staff. The first was that Miller is clearly a major suck-up to Trump.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“You don’t want a sycophant,” Stewart said.

The Daily Show host played a montage of Miller aggressively praising Trump as America’s savior and offering the president his “absolute loyalty” and “total devotion.”

Stewart mocked Miller’s flattery towards the president, jokingly asking, “What’s the level of fealty that goes beyond ‘sloppy bl--job’?”

Jon Stewart on the three qualities a chief of staff should have. Comedy Central

Stewart also noted that a good chief of staff is “emotionally grounded” and “projects a cool rationality.” He then played a montage of Miller hysterically losing his cool on multiple reporters.

Stewart’s third rule for a good chief of staff was that he must be “comfortable in his own skin.”

Miller failed to meet this third qualification too, Stewart argued. To prove it, he showed a 2018 picture of Miller suddenly wearing spray-on hair to hide his well-known bald spot.

“His hairline was the one border crisis he couldn’t solve,” Stewart joked. “Talk about the Great Replacement.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart showing Stephen Miller with spray-on hair Comedy Central

Despite how controversial Miller has been, he still started his first day as Trump’s chief of staff Monday morning.

Trump’s choice is particularly frustrating to some critics because the president had just admitted in a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes that he had gotten “too tough” on immigration.

Stewart himself pointed out the discrepancy in his monologue.

“You’re gonna go with Stephen?!” Stewart asked Trump. “You just said you went too far with deporting landscapers and maids. Stephen Miller wants to eat all those people.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register