Jon Stewart Hits Vance for Dragging Wife Usha Into War Negotiations

Comedian Jon Stewart is giving JD Vance no quarter after the vice president cracked an absolute stinker of a joke during high-stakes negotiations with Iran.

“I will give JD Vance a chance,” Stewart told The Daily Show viewers Monday night, despite widespread skepticism that the former Ohio Senator, who has no prior diplomatic experience, may not be up to the task of hammering out details of Donald Trump’s peace deal with Tehran.

“These are the kind of negotiations that will require steely-eyed focus on the American side, ” Stewart went on, adding that perhaps Vance might be able to muster just the right mixture of “gravitas and tact” the talks require.

Vance cracked wise about his wife at Iran war talks. Justin Sullivan/Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

He then played a clip of the vice president speaking at a diplomatic summit in Switzerland over the weekend, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan.

“I have joked that I have two very important people in my life: an Indian and a Pakistani,” Vance said.

“The Indian is my wife [Usha Vance] and the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir,” he went on, referring to the chief of the Pakistani armed forces.

The comic let the vice president have it with both barrels. Al Bello/Al Bello/Getty Images

Stewart held nothing back.

“My wife’s Indian! This dude’s Pakistani! Eh? Boom!” he said in an apparent jab at the rather thin basis of Vance’s joke. “You know what I always say, people: two browns don’t make a white!”

“Look at me, I’m pointing out their ethnicity!” he went on. “A rabbi, my wife, and Field Marshal Munir walk into a bar…”

The comedian then noted that dispatching the vice president is “a risky move on Trump’s part,” given that “the first time he sent JD Vance overseas, JD Vance killed Pope Francis,” referring to the pontiff’s death just days after the senior White House official, himself a Catholic, visited the Vatican.