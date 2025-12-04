Jon Stewart Mocks Trump, 79, for Behaving Like a 6-Year-Old

Jon Stewart thinks President Donald Trump should start acting his age.

“What a 6-year-old he is,” Stewart said on his Weekly Show podcast Thursday. “Whenever he gets confronted, his responses are either ‘I don’t know’ or ‘You’re stupid.’”

He added, “I have children. I’m very familiar with these dodges.”

(L/R) US President Donald Trump speaks alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Responding to questions from listeners, the late-night host discussed Trump’s apparent inconsistency in his efforts to stop the import of illicit drugs.

“Trump, while, obviously, droning boats to fight the drug war, he decriminalized a mountain of coke—you can’t do more than a mountain," Stewart said.

Trump, 79, granted a pardon on Tuesday to former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernández, whom prosecutors said protected drug traffickers who transported hundreds of tons of cocaine through the country. Hernández was sentenced last year to 45 years in prison for his role in the drug trafficking operation.

“Bribery is legal. State-sponsored drug trafficking is legal,” Stewart added. “I don’t even know what to make of this, as he said many times, ‘Law and Order Presidency.’”

Stewart continued his ridicule of the president, referring to Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, where Trump deflected responsibility for the “double tap” attack on two survivors of an initial airstrike on a supposed drug boat in the Caribbean.

“They ask him and he goes, ‘I don’t know. I’ve got nothing to do with it.’ And you’re like, ‘You’re the Commander-in-Chief,’” Stewart said.

"I have children. I'm very familiar with these dodges," Stewart said.

He then switched targets to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also tried to shift the blame for the supposed war crime.

“And then Pete’s like, ‘I left the room. I’m busy, I got s--t to do. I’ve got, you know, hair cream to buy,’” he jeered. “Absolute insanity.”

The president and the former Fox and Friends Weekend host have both come under fire for the attack—which legal experts say could be considered a war crime—and have both sought to distance themselves from the decision.

During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Trump said he “didn’t know about the second strike,” and that he counts on the defense secretary for information.

“I wasn’t involved,” he said. “I knew they took out a boat.”

Hegseth claimed he was not in the room when the second strike was ordered, and instead placed the responsibility on Admiral Frank Mitchell Bradley. However, he stood by his department’s efforts to “put narcoterrorists at the bottom of the ocean.”