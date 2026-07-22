Jon Stewart Reveals Real Reason Trump Goons Can’t Answer This Simple Question

Jon Stewart ranted against the “insane” answers Trump Republicans give when asked whether he lost the 2020 election.

The host became heated as he answered the sarcastic fan question on his Weekly Show podcast on Wednesday, “OK, Jon, yes or no—Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?”

Stewart replied with his own sarcasm, “At this time, I’m not going to be drawn into this kind of conversation. And I defer to my previous statements on the matter.” Since Trump’s loss, loyal Party lawmakers have perpetually avoided answering the question directly, which Stewart called “f---ing bonkers.”

President Donald Trump speaks about election security during a primetime address from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 16, 2026, in which he stopped short of his unsubstantiated claims he won the 2020 election but demanded the passage of the SAVE America Act. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/Pool via Reuters

He continued sarcastically, “Joe Biden was certified in the 2020 election. Joe Biden slept in the house that is traditionally reserved for the president of the United States when Joe Biden would, at three in the morning, ask the chefs who are on call at that same house to make him a grilled cheese sandwich.”

Stewart went on to slam the now routine deflection deployed by prominent pro-Trumpers when pressed on the president’s election denialism. “And it’s all done to just flatter,” he said.

“I don’t doubt now that with the ideological hiring there, he does have some true believers,” Stewart added. “But overwhelmingly…These people in these hearings are making business decisions. Their fealty to Trump, oftentimes, is a business decision. Or it’s a building block in their larger project of reclaiming this country for the heritage Americans who they think built it. And that’s all it is. And they know it’s nonsense.”

Last Thursday, Trump delivered a primetime address which he had promised would contain major developments regarding the 2020 election. He lost to Biden by over 7 million votes. The address turned out to be little more than a rehashing of past grievances about the defeat, as he blamed China for meddling in the election without evidence.

“They can f---ing do any late-night presidential addresses that they want,” Stewart said on Wednesday. “The way you know they know it’s nonsense is all the years they’ve had to prove it, and they have never once.”

Stewart said that the process to legitimize Trump’s declarations that fraud was at play during the election is fairly simple. “There are places where you can adjudicate, where you can bring your evidence to a place that has evidentiary standards, and you are allowed to do that,” the host explained. “And they don’t.”

Instead, he said, “They cherry-pick intelligence reports until they find the thing, not realizing that the rest of the page debunks it completely. They have no ability. They shoot their own arguments in the d--- time after time after time.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that fraud resulted in his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Pool/Getty Images

“If they really believed it, and if it was really true, we’d know it,” he added. “Because they would have taken it, and they would have given it credence and credibility by applying actual evidentiary standard to it. And they don’t.”

In conclusion, he said, “F--- them.”