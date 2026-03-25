Celebrity

Jon Stewart Rips Pentagon Pete’s War Talk: ‘Almost Sexual’

FEELING HIMSELF

“There is a reveling that’s stunning,” Stewart said.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Stewart v. Hegseth
Evan Vucci/Reuters/Weekly Show/YouTube

Jon Stewart is deeply disturbed by the way Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth talks about war.

“You gotta watch him. You, you gotta watch it more. There’s a reveling in it,” Stewart told his guest, the British journalist and former spokesman for Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell, on Wednesday’s Weekly Show podcast. “There is a reveling that’s stunning. He came out the other day, ‘No quarter, no mercy, no…’ Just blatantly saying, ‘You know those things that we came up with after World War II to try and prevent the horrors? Yeah, we’re getting rid of all that. We’re just going in. Might makes right.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters about the collision of an American Airlines flight with a military Black Hawk helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport, at the White House on Jan. 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Stewart said Hegseth's "reveling" in the violence against Iran is "erotic" for the Secretary of Defense. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Stewart went on, “It’s almost sexual for him. It almost feels as though it’s erotic.”

Replied Campbell, “That is a horrible thought that I’ve never had before.”

Hegseth’s cringeworthy commentary on his role as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense began as soon as Trump signed an executive order adding the Department’s secondary title, “Department of War.”

Despite his declarations that the title change was meant to signify that “The American people deserve peace,” the Trump administration dove headfirst into war with Iran, which Trump said this week Hegseth was “the first to speak up” and advocate for.

On Tuesday, Trump put the onus for the war on Hesgeth again, saying from the Oval Office that his “Secretary of War” didn’t want it to end.

“You know, the only two people that were quite disappointed, I don’t want to say this, but I have to. I said, ‘Pete and General Raizin Caine, I think this thing is going to be settled very soon,’ and they go, ‘Oh, that’s too bad,’” Trump said, adding, “Pete didn’t want it to be settled.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump said Hegseth wants military action against Iran to continue and was the first to suggest it. REUTERS

Earlier this month, Hegseth railed against “politically correct wars” and said Iran was not bound by “stupid rules of engagement,” the internal military directives that define when, where, and how force is used.

Stewart commented on Hegseth’s remarks, “When did you ever think of somebody that has some authority over the worst weapons in the entire universe?”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now