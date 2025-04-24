Jon Voight Ready to Pitch Trump a Hollywood MAGA Makeover

Actor Jon Voight is ready for his close-up as he prepares to put forward a plan to President Donald Trump that he says will make Hollywood more MAGA friendly.

Bloomberg reported that Voight, with his manager Steven Paul, will present Trump with a plan next week to help boost the U.S. film and TV industry.

According to the report, Voight and Paul also plan to touch on changes to film tax credits, tax codes, job training and infrastructure investments—all in the name of keeping film production opportunities in America.

“It’s important that we compete with what’s going on around the world so there needs to be some sort of federal tax incentives,” Bloomberg reported Paul as saying.

Trump named Voight, along with Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson as “special ambassadors” to Hollywood, and the men have all been spotted cozying up to Trump in some way leading up to his sweeping election win.

According to reports, Trump didn’t bother telling Gibson about his appointment beforehand, but that hasn’t stopped the troubled star from reaping the benefits from his association with MAGA. The actor is reportedly set to have his gun rights restored after he lost them on the heels of being convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor in 2011.

Trump said it was his “honor” to appoint the men to be his envoys of California’s “great but very troubled place.”

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” wrote Trump. He added, “These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!”