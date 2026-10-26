EXPOSED Jordan Klepper Reveals the MAGA Weakness He Keeps Exploiting The “Daily Show” correspondent has figured out the secret to getting Trump supporters to humiliate themselves.

Jordan Klepper knows what Trump supporters want, and it’s more than just $5,000 handouts or the destruction of wokeness. It’s attention, and Klepper, 47, is happy to provide.

The Daily Show co-anchor followed President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of November’s midterm elections to unearth what MAGA cares about and why. His findings will air Monday in his new half-hour special, The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Red Flags.

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The Daily Show has aired Klepper’s interviews with MAGA fanatics for years. The comedian exposes hypocrisy, ignorance, and cluelessness within the movement, but despite their negative portrayals, Trump supporters keep talking to him. To Klepper, their eagerness is less about politics and more about an inherent human quality: ego.

Klepper discovered MAGA rallies are similar to fashion shows. YouTube/ The Daily Show

“I think the desire to be on camera and receive attention oftentimes outweighs any fear or trepidation about taking that step in front of that camera,” he told Newsweek’s The Parting Shot podcast.

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Klepper also addressed why MAGA groupies are willing to submit to his questions when he’s notorious for humiliating them.

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“People have very different algorithms and bubbles,” Klepper said. “And so I think that there is a world that sees videos and things that I’m a part of a lot in their feeds, and there’s another world who has no idea what’s going on; they also might think the earth is flat. Like, there are algorithms that put you in very specific lanes. So that’s happening across this great country of ours.”

While rallies were once an opportunity to learn about or celebrate a specific candidate, Klepper has noticed that Trump rallies are “an act of fidelity.” They’re an opportunity for his supporters to boast about their love for the president, rather than hearing about a candidate’s platform. Klepper said attending a Trump rally is, for a Trump supporter, “a performance unto itself.” Rally attire is proof.

Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng, Jon Stewart, Desi Lydic, and Michael Kosta attend "The Daily Show." Rodin Eckenroth/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“A lot of the people that I talk to, they’re not there because there’s one issue that Trump hasn’t articulated for them,” Klepper said. “In many cases, they are there to show that they are there and they dress the part; they are part of the show; they are a part of a parade that has come through town, and therefore, you’ll notice a lot of people we talk to, they’re dressed to impress.”

“I joke that if you wear a cape and a star-spangled entire outfit, there’s a good chance you want to be heard on camera,” Klepper said. “And that is part of what a Trump show is nowadays.”

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