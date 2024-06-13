Get on Your Knees—Josh O’Connor Is Playing a Hot Priest Again

Friends, I have just one word for you on this fine morning: kneel. It’s been a while since we’ve had a hot priest to drool over, but finally, on this blessed day, Netflix’s upcoming Knives Out three-quel Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery has answered our prayers. Daniel Craig’s drawly detective Benoit Blanc will return in 2025, and this time, Challengers hottie Josh O’Connor will join the cast as a hot priest. What is there to say but hallelujah?

As if one sexy man of the cloth was not enough, director Rian Johnson has also brought Andrew Scott into the fold—aka, the Hot Priest that had us all quivering in Fleabag. (Some might call him the original hot priest, but I’d argue that Jude Law actually kicked off the trend in The Young Pope.) Predictably, the internet is already beside itself.

As some hot priest scholars have already pointed out, this is not O’Connor’s first rodeo in the fancy collar. He also played Mr. Elton, a “naive narcissist” of a priest, in 2020’s Emma. That film was more of a screwball comedy, and Mr. Elton was not exactly the stuff of romantic fantasy, but if you only look at the photos, you could easily ignore all of that.

It’s unclear what O’Connor will get up to in the new movie; plot details remain mostly under wraps. We do, however, know that Johnson has once again assembled an all-star cast that includes Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny, Irish actor Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church, and more. Benoit Blanc has apparently grown his hair out to tackle his “most dangerous case yet,” and that’s pretty much where the clues end.

All will be revealed in time, but it’s already clear that we’ll all have a lot to confess when this movie hits theaters next year.