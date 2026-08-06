Judge Judy, 83, Finds Big New Job for Nepo Son, 58

Judy Sheindlin, 83, is passing the gavel.

Her new daytime court show, Adam’s Law, will feature Sheindlin’s son, Adam Levy, 58, as the courtroom judge. The move comes five years after the original Judge Judy series ended following a 25-season run with CBS Media Ventures, though Sheindlin created and starred in another wildly popular court show, Judy Justice, later that year. Adam’s Law will premiere on September 14.

“I wouldn’t have encouraged him to take on this role and responsibility 10 years ago or even five years ago because I wasn’t ready to give it up,” she says in the Adam’s Law trailer. “And, quite frankly, I think he has the talent to beat me. And I don’t like the idea of that.”

Adam Levy and Judy Sheindlin in the trailer for "Adam's Law," which premieres September 14. Judge Judy/YouTube

In the trailer, Levy strikes a no-nonsense tone similar to his mother’s. After graduating from law school at Hofstra University, Levy served two terms as the Putnam County District Attorney from 2008 to 2015 before pivoting to television; he served as a Presiding Judge on Prime Video’s Tribunal Justice and Justice on Trial, both of which Sheindlin created and produced.

“The best advice I would give to a litigant coming on Adam’s Law is tell the truth,” Levy adds in the trailer. “When people make statements that are demonstrably false, that really bothers me. This is your record.”

Adam Levy served two terms as the Putnam County District Attorney before pivoting to television. Judge Judy/YouTube

Sheindlin, who amassed a fortune of more than half a billion dollars through her TV shows, said she knows Levy will succeed and fully expects the show to become “the number one program in daytime.”

“He understands the law, but he also became an academic with the law. He reads it. He remembers it. He has fabulous recall. And he’s got great TV eyes,” she said. “I’m confident that he has that kind of entertaining personality that will endear him to the same viewing public that has embraced me for 30 years. I am handing this baton over to the right person.”