What do you do when an accusation, a scandal, could put everything you worked for in jeopardy? That’s what Julia Roberts is facing in her new movie, After the Hunt.

Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for their new crime thriller about an esteemed college professor, Alma Olsson (Roberts), who must confront a dark secret from her past after her star pupil, Maggie Price (Ayo Edebiri), accuses her colleague, Hank Gibson (Andrew Garfield), of assaulting her.

“Hank walked me home. He asked for a nightcap, which is fine, you know, everyone loves Hank,” Maggie stutters out to Alma in the trailer.

Alarmed, she cuts her off: “What are you saying happened?”

“He crossed the line,” Maggie responds.

But when Alma asks Hank what happened, he tells an entirely different story. “I caught Maggie cheating. I told her I suspected she plagiarized. And then, the next day, utter fabrication.”

Now, Alma doesn’t know who to believe, and complicating matters is her strange and somewhat obsessive involvement with Hank.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, known for his work Call Me by Your Name and Challengers, the film also stars Chloë Sevigny and Michael Stuhlbarg. Nora Garrett wrote the script for the film.

In an interview with WTF Marc Maron, a weekly podcast hosted by the comedian, Guadagnino explained that After the Hunt isn’t like any of his past filmography.

“It’s not a movie about sexuality or love. It’s one of my very rare movies where I didn’t tackle that,” he said. “It’s a very timely movie for where we are now. In terms of the society and the division in society and the extreme positions that we can have vis-a-vis an opinion in a way.”