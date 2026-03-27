A-Lister Plots Big Comeback After Embarrassing DUI Arrest Video

Despite the “irreparable reputational injury” Justin Timberlake said he would suffer if his DWI arrest video was made public, he’s already planned his big comeback.

According to 8 News Now, Timberlake is in discussions with MGM and Live Nation to do a residency at the Dolby Live theater starting in 2028. A source told the outlet, “I don’t think he or anyone really cares about the DUI anymore, it was embarrassing to him as a father—but he’s certainly not alone in the situation.”

Timberlake shares two kids, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, with his wife, actress Jessica Biel, 44.

A source told 8 News Now that the singer is in discussions to do a Vegas residency following the release of his DWI arrest video. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Audacy

The Daily Beast has reached out to Timberlake’s representative for comment.

The source’s attitude is a far cry from the pleas Timberlake made through his lawyers earlier this month, when he fought to keep video of his drunken arrest from being published.

They argued on Timberlake’s behalf that “the harm from public exposure—stigma, harassment, reputational injury, and the permanent loss of privacy is immediate and irreparable,” as he sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block the video. The police officer’s bodycam footage was released anyway last week under New York’s Freedom of Information Law.

In the eight hours of continuous footage, Timberlake is pulled over by authorities and told that he was “veering off to the left” and “not stopping at stop signs.” When the officers didn’t seem to recognize the former ’NSYNC band member, Timberlake told officers his name and that he was “on a world tour.” He then appeared to struggle with the sobriety tests and had to ask the officer to repeat instructions multiple times.

Timberlake initially insisted "he’d only had “one martini." Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

After telling officers he’d only had “one martini” before getting behind the wheel, he “failed every single one of these tests,” an officer can be heard saying on video, and refused a breathalyzer, so he was taken into custody.

Timberlake later admitted to drinking more than he stated and pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2024. As penance for refusing a breathalyzer, his New York license was suspended, and he was ordered to pay a $500 fine, do 25-40 hours of community service, and make a PSA about drunk driving.

The singer now plans to redeem himself with a residency at the Dolby’s 5,200-seat theater on the Las Vegas Strip—hoping to come back from the video and his low-performing “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” according to 8 News Now.

Other stars who have done residencies at the Dolby Live include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Usher.