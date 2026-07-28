Swift’s Ex-Best Friend Breaks Silence on Star-Studded Wedding

Supermodel Karlie Kloss spoke out about her former best friend’s wedding to Travis Kelce on the Today show Tuesday.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” said Kloss, who appeared at the two-day Madison Square Garden event after not being seen with the pop star in around eight years.

“What I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

The 33-year-old was seen on the way to the nuptials with her billionaire venture capitalist husband Joshua Kushner in head-to-toe gold.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are seen in SoHo on July 03, 2026 in New York City. Karwai Tang/TheStewartofNY, GC Images

Swift was not present for either of Kloss and Kushner’s two wedding celebrations. She was reportedly invited to both but was “unable to attend due to prior commitments,” according to a Kloss rep.

The two stars met backstage at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and appeared to hit it off instantly.

The pair seemed inseparable, often being spotted together everywhere from the American Music Awards to running errands together in Soho. In 2014, they jointly covered Vogue. Kloss even appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video.

Taylor Swift performs as model Karlie Kloss walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show December 2, 2014 in London, England. Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang, WireImage

When Swift gave Rolling Stone a tour of her apartment, she said the guest room was “where Karlie usually stays.”

The duo seemed to stop hanging out in late 2016, although Kloss did attend one of Swift’s concerts in 2018.

The same year, the model insisted to The New York Times that she and the singer were still close friends and people shouldn’t “believe everything you read.”

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss attend the Chicago Bulls vs New York Knicks game. James Devaney/ames Devaney, GC Images

In 2021, when Swift released her ninth studio album evermore, one of the bonus tracks, “it’s time to go,” stirred speculation that some lyrics were about Kloss. Swift sings, “When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams, she’s a crook who was caught.”

The billionaire popstar has not commented about who inspired the song.