Kate Beckinsale Baffles Kimmel With Story About Daughter’s Boyfriend Laying Eggs

Kate Beckinsale shocked Jimmy Kimmel with some strange phenomena going on in her family.

The Wild Cat actress joined the host Monday to promote her new film, which she ultimately ran out of time to discuss, after she told the strange story of how her daughter’s boyfriend “laid two eggs in a week.”

You read that right.

Beckinsale, 52, said her daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 26, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Sheen, is dating “a Jew from New Jersey,” who literally lays eggs, she claimed.

“Is that a British thing?” Kimmel asked, assuming it was metaphor of some sort. Beckinsale told him that, no, she meant it literally.

“An egg came out of his body?” Kimmel asked. “Yes. And not out of his mouth or ears,” she replied. “It came out the route that it would come out of a hen.”

The actress spent the whole segment telling the story and eventually showed Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez a photo of the alleged human-laid eggs with her phone. She declined to show the audience the photo. “Tell me that’s not an egg,” she said as they looked at the photo.

“I thought, at first, ‘OK this is a little bit embellished. Obviously he can’t be…like this doesn’t happen,” Beckinsale said. But “he went to the bathroom and then was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg.” Beckinsale said she became “very involved,” with the mystery, enlisting the doctors she befriended after losing her parents over the past year.

Beckinsale, 52, shares daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 26, with ex-husband Michael Sheen. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

“Literally the only bright spot in the whole time came from him,” Beckinsale said, explaining that the strange occurrence offered her a “nice” distraction from the losses.

“I texted all these doctors that I know, and then they texted everyone they were ever at medical school with, so the whole of America was involved” in trying to figure out how “the boyfriend” was laying eggs. Beckinsale said she briefly considered that someone was pranking him by “putting eggs up his butt in the night,” but decided that was “a terrible theory.”

Kimmel seemed unsure of whether the actress was kidding when she told the story about her daughter's boyfriend laying eggs. Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

She said she’d also tried to have a heart-to-heart with him, asking, “‘Are you putting eggs up your bottom?’” but “I think it’s quite hard to put an egg up your bottom and then get it out whole without injuring the egg.”

Kimmel asked what her doctor-friends had to say. “Someone said, ‘Has he had lychee?’ And he hadn’t… All of them basically said it was some sort of complicated masturbation thing, which it wasn’t. And I said, ‘Have you been taking any kind of sleep medications,’” that would’ve caused him to eat something parasitic without remembering. “He hadn’t.”

Beckinsale concluded, “But it’s my favorite thing he’s ever done and I really like him anyway.” The late-night host seemed stumped as to whether or not the actress was kidding.

“Maybe you could take him to the farmers market, make a little money, set up a table, who knows?” Kimmel quipped. “What I would like to happen now, and we’re going to put this on YouTube, this interview, and people can, if there are any doctors” who could weigh in, he continued. “But no jokes, just want to know why he’s producing eggs.”