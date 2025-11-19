Kate Winslet Recalls Shielding Her Nipples From King Charles

Britain’s own Kate Winslet very nearly made a shocking first impression on King Charles.

Winslet, 50, told Jimmy Kimmel the story of her first meeting then-Prince Charles in 1995. “It was a royal premiere of Sense and Sensibility when I was only 20. And I sort of hadn’t realized that we were really going to meet him. And so I forgot about the fact that I really was wearing a kind of a transparent lace outfit,” she began the story.

Winslet didn’t know she would meet then-Prince Charles before she chose her outfit for the 1995 premiere of "Sense and Sensibility." Tom Wargacki/WireImage

“Thank god I’d worn a coat because as he’s making his way towards me, I’m like, ‘nipples, nipples, nipples,’” she continued. While Winslet’s see-through lace ensemble was thicker to cover her bottom half, it achieved significantly less up top.

Winslet told Kimmel she was handed her cover-up just in time. “Someone just went ‘Coat!’ And I went, ‘Your majesty.’ I’m like basically covering myself in a cape.” Kimmel quipped, “That makes me feel sorry for the king because he’s the only one that doesn’t get to see nipples. Watching everybody curtsy all the time—there’s no fun in that.”

The Regime star said she had a less eventful meetup with King Charles this past June. Meryl Streep, David Beckham, and more also attended the star-studded event to mark the 35th anniversary of the King’s Foundation. It wasn’t totally without hiccups, however, Winslet shared.

Winslet made sure to wear an outfit she wouldn't have to cover her nipples in when she met the King again in June. WPA Pool/Getty Images

“When Meryl and I were walking, she says to me, ‘Do you think we have to curtsy?’ And I said, ‘We absolutely have to curtsy.’ She was like, ‘OK, is it a big curtsy? Is it—like, what do we do?’ I said, ‘I don’t know’...She was like, ‘I don’t know if we need to do that.’ There was a big panic.”

Winslet said she and Meryl Streep had a “big panic” over whether or not to curtsy when they met the royal this summer. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The stars managed to pull off the interaction without offending or flashing anyone. Even if it had gone wrong, Winslet said she likes to go first in her party when it comes to doing scary things in public.