Kathy Griffin, 65, Hard Launches New Boyfriend, 22

Kathy Griffin has revealed her new, younger beau.

The 65-year-old comedian—and longtime Trump foe—posted a picture of herself holding hands with her partner, whom she did not tag or name. “He’s 22. Have at it, internet. 🔥☄️,” she captioned the post.

Griffin’s fans overwhelmingly applauded her on social media, with dozens of fire and heart emojis filling the comments.

“Women in male fields😍😍😍,” wrote one.

“U deserve it Kathy,” said another.

Griffin herself responded to fans, writing, “I AM DYING AT THESE COMMENTS 👏😂👏.”

Instagram/@kathygriffin

The outspoken–and, at times, controversial–comedian has been married twice. She was married to computer administrator Matt Moline, 55, from 2001 to 2006; she then married marketing executive Randy Bick, 48, in 2020. The couple stayed together for four years until their separation in 2023. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Griffin has publicly dated a handful of other public figures, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and former NFL player Isaiah Mustafa.

In December 2025, Griffin wrote an essay for The Cut about her divorce from Bick, describing how, after two years of no contact with her ex-husband, she eventually tried dating apps, where she met a slew of younger men.

Kathy Griffin said she has always had "cougar allegations." Kathy Griffin/ YouTube

“At my age, if you can’t handle everything that goes along with me being Kathy Griffin—and that’s a lot of baggage—then I’d rather hang out with my friends,” she wrote for the magazine. But she did fall in love with someone, Griffin described, who happened to be 23 years old.

“I really was in love with him. He touched my heart. He came along at a time in my life where I was like, “Men suck, and there’s only bad ones, and why do I pick the worst ones?” And then he appeared, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay, well, he’s cool, but it’s dumb, because he’s too young.’

“We gave it a shot anyway, and we both went with it for a while, and then it came time to go. He made me feel sexy and special and smart and funny. It had a lot of the elements of what I think would’ve made a real, lasting relationship. He hadn’t been banged around that much. He’s so young that he didn’t have this baggage. And I just knew that my baggage was gonna get in the way,” wrote Griffin.

The comedian touched upon the fact that she has long had “cougar allegations.”

“What am I gonna do?” she asked. “I can’t let this bangin’ body go to waste.”