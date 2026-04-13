Katy Perry Fires Back at ‘Dangerous Reckless Lies’

Katy Perry vehemently denied the sexual assault accusations levied against her by Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose.

Rose, 40, alleged that Perry, 41, “sexually assaulted” her in an Australian nightclub, through a series of graphic Threads posts on Sunday.

Through a representative, Perry strongly denied Rose's "dangerous reckless lies." Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--t what she thinks,” Rose commented under an innocuous post featuring Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella Sunday performance.

A representative for Perry reacted to the accusation in a statement to Variety.

Rose described the incident through a series of graphic late-night Threads posts. Threads/Screengrab

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” the statement read.

Representatives for Rose did not respond to requests for comment.

Rose claimed that the incident occurred in her 20s, but that she had turned it into a "funny little drunk story" to avoid the trauma. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

According to Rose, Perry’s assault was as bizarre as it was graphic.

“She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,” Rose said in a post, stating that the incident occurred in her 20s.

Rose continued to say that she altered the story over the years to be a “funny little drunk story” rather than a serious accusation because she “didn’t know how else to handle it.”

Perry has been accused of rubbing her genitals in Rose's face, causing her to vomit. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

The Australian actress did acknowledge that Perry helped her obtain a U.S. visa, so she “kept it a secret.”

“But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person,” she concluded.

The Australian model comiserated with Epstein survivor Jess Micahels, who voiced her support.

“If I ever have the pleasure of meeting you, I am going to give you the biggest hug in the world. Thank you for everything,” Rose wrote on Threads in response to Michael’s replies.

Ruby Rose said she'd originally auditioned for the part of Martin. Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Her only previous public run-in with Perry occurred in 2017, when Rose rebuked the pop star’s song “Swish Swish,” which she believed to be a diss track against her friend, Taylor Swift. She called the song a “purposeful poop.”

Rose has a lengthy history of levying claims via social media. After her abrupt exit from CW’s Batwoman series, Rose fired shots at nearly the entire production team. She has also used her social media platform to call out Sydney Sweeney.

On Monday, Rose, who claimed to have photos and eyewitnesses of the incident, seemingly decided to report the assault to Australian authorities.

“Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated. I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try,” she wrote on Threads.

She later replied to a commentor, “Just left the police station.”