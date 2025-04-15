Pop star Katy Perry took some time out of her trip to space Monday to promote her upcoming “Lifetimes” tour.

The singer joined Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, and Aisha Bowe on the historic, first all-women flight to space Monday morning, facilitated by Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company Blue Origin.

The crew left the earth’s atmosphere and orbited in space for a total of 11 minutes before returning to Earth. During that time, Perry apparently performed a rendition of “What a Wonderful World” and also revealed her tour’s setlist on a paper butterfly presented to the ship’s live-stream camera.

Fans have since been trying to decode the setlist, which was incomprehensible due to the stream’s poor image quality—and some think they’ve cracked the code.

“THE LIFETIMES TOUR” — Setlist: (So far)



1. ARTIFICIAL

2. Chained To The Rhythm

3. Teary Eyes

4. Dark Horse

5. WOMAN’S WORLD

6. California Gurls

7. Teenage Dream

8. Hot N Cold

9. Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

10. I Kissed A Girl

11. NIRVANA

12. CRUSH

13. I’M HIS, HE’S MINE

14.… pic.twitter.com/F0Atf8Q8Zt — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) April 14, 2025

Prior to liftoff, Perry teased the announcement in an interview with Video From Space while sharing what she was taking with her on the flight. “I’m also launching a tour on April 23 in Mexico, and I’ll be on the tour for the rest of the year,” Perry said. “I think it would be pretty cool to reveal my set list for that tour in space.”

Film producer Kerianne Flynn, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, singer Katy Perry, activist Amanda Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, and CBS host Gayle King pose for a selfie as they rocketed up into space. Blue Origin

The “Teenage Dream” singer initially announced her Lifetimes tour last year. The multi-continent extravaganza is slated to commence in Mexico later this month and will last until December, ultimately wrapping things up in Abu Dhabi.

The Lifetimes tour mark’s Perry’s first tour in seven years.

Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King mug for the camera in zero gravity. Blue Origin

“We’re giving BPM. We’re giving celebration. We’re giving unity. We’re giving dance,” Perry said of the tour in a January interview with Rolling Stone. “It will be like Disneyland on Wheels, as it always is. A feast for the eyes and the ears.”